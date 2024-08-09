Macy's weekend sale is epic — save up to 70% on Calvin Klein, Ninja and more

On our shopping list: a cozy comforter for just $25, Clarks sandals for $28 and a four-piece luggage set for $100.

Serious deal hunters know that the Macy's sale section is always stocked with brand-name products at can't-miss prices and this weekend is no exception. Whether you're looking for markdowns on summer styles you can wear for the next few weeks or want to refresh years-old bedding in the spare room, Macy's has got you covered with thousands of impressive deals on everything from dresses and sandals to luggage and kitchen appliances.

The retailer's big home sale doesn't disappoint with prices up to 65% off. This gorgeous Le Creuset enameled cast iron round oven is on sale for $200 (was $350) and these super sharp Henckels knives are more than $180 off. Over in the fashion department, the price of this cute and cozy Calvin Klein cardigan will make you do a double take — it was originally $130, and now it's down to just $39. And these popular Clarks sandals that offer plenty of support? They're on sale for less than $30.

The discounts don't end there! There are deals on top-rated beauty brands like Laura Mercier and Estée Lauder, plus massive price drops on bedding. These highly-rated pillows are a whopping 60% off. Don't let a good sale pass you by. The hard work is already done for you — all you have to do is shop the best weekend deals at Macy's below.

Best Macy's clothing deals

Macy's Style & Co. Women's Cotton Gauze Short-Sleeve Shirt Dress $35 $70 Save $35 Sure, buying a summer dress in the middle of August is a hard sell, but consider this — this throw-on-and-go tie-waist pink number can be worn with sandals now and then with ankle boots and a denim jacket come autumn. If pink feels a little too sweet for your taste, there are other colors available like a preppy blue and white striped version and a sunny yellow floral take. $35 at Macy's

Macy's Calvin Klein Jeans Women's Open-Front Maxi Cardigan $39 $130 Save $91 Can't get into the cropped-everything trend? Hear hear! If you prefer plenty of coverage, then grab this simple, versatile cardigan while it's on super sale at Macy's. The light gray color is neutral and will look good with just about everything in your closet. Even better, the lightweight material makes this piece perfect for year-round wear. It'll keep you warm during the summer when the AC is blasting and you can also layer it under your coat in the winter for extra insulation. $39 at Macy's

Macy's Levi's Women's Casual Classic Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans $42 $60 Save $18 Skinny and wide-leg jeans may come in and out of fashion, but no one can deny the timeless appeal of the bootcut silhouette. It has a leg-lengthening effect and the slightly flared hem looks so good with lots of different shoes. For a limited time, tons of Levi's jeans are 30% off at Macy's including this classic mid-rise bootcut style. It's available in nine washes in sizes 2-18, and yes, all variations are currently marked down. $42 at Macy's

Best Macy's shoe deals

Macy's Clarks Women's Cloudsteppers Breeze Piper Double-Strap Sandals $28 $55 Save $27 For nearly 200 years, Clarks has been producing shoes that prioritize comfort and these slip-on-and-go sandals are no exception. This sporty flip-flop fits the bill with a squishy insole that offers support, plus a rubber outsole for traction. The current price — less than $30, to be exact — is a total steal, especially given this shoe has been dubbed "the best sandal" by one enthusiastic reviewer at Macy's. $28 at Macy's

Macy's Bzees Dream Washable Wedge Sandals $45 $90 Save $45 Give the person who created these cute wedge sandals a medal! The chunky sole is not too high, so you can walk comfortably and the velcro strap in the back allows for a perfect fit. Plus, you can throw them in the washing machine. "They’re perfect. So comfortable. I can wear them all day and night. I both three pairs," one Clarks convert wrote. Another commented, "These shoes are like walking on air!" $45 at Macy's

Macy's Dearfoams Women's Wilmington Energy Return Moccasin Shoe $52 $74 Save $22 If you've never stepped inside a Dearfoams slipper, it's time. The memory foam insole is truly magical and feels so much better than walking around the house barefoot. This moccasin-style slipper has a rubber outsole that's durable enough to wear outside — think grabbing the trash bins from the driveway, walking the dog or dropping the kids off at school. $52 at Macy's

Macy's Nike Women's Interact Running Sneakers $70 $85 Save $15 Sure, these cool Nike kicks were designed with avid runners in mind, but you don't actually have to run in them. Anyone who spends a lot of time on their feet will appreciate the feel-good foam insole and the airy knit upper. One happy stepper noted, "These shoes are comfortable, light, breathable and very supportive. They helped relieve knee and lower leg/foot/ankle pain." $70 at Macy's

Best Macy's beauty deals

Macy's Foreo IRIS C-Concentrated Eye Cream $27 $55 Save $28 The delicate skin underneath your eyes requires extra TLC. Rather than rely on your everyday face moisturizer, consider adding a concentrated eye cream like this one from Foreo to your skincare regimen. It's designed for all skin types and it has an instant color-correct effect to disguise dark circles. $27 at Macy's

Macy's Estée Lauder Luxury Ultra Rich Hand Creme $30 $50 Save $20 If you wash your hands often (which you should!), then you know cream is essential. Failure to properly hydrate could mean dry, rough palms and fraying cuticles. Make the simple act of moisturizing a bit more luxurious by treating yourself to this Estée Lauder hand cream while it's on sale. It has a pleasant citrusy, floral scent and is enhanced with skincare benefits to reduce the appearance of fine lines and add brightness and radiance to your skin. $30 at Macy's

Macy's Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder Ultra-Blur $48 $52 Save $4 Just a few dabs of this popular setting powder will ensure your makeup stays put for up to 16 hours. Available in three shades to complement different skin tones, this makeup multitasker gives your skin a matte finish, keeps shine at bay and blurs imperfections. It's no wonder beauty fans love it. One customer called it the "best powder there is." Another added, "It is fantastic for older skin. It does not sit in fine lines around eyes making you look older like most powders do." $48 at Macy's

Best Macy's home deals

Macy's Royal Luxe Reversible Down Alternative Comforter $25 $130 Save $105 If your guest room needs refreshing, try adding a new comforter to the bed. This soft and cozy pick is down to just $25 (from $130!), which means you can totally afford to grab one for your own bedroom, too. It's also reversible so you can easily flip it over to change the look of your room. "This is exactly what I was looking for — it is lightweight but still keeps me warm in cold temperatures," wrote a shopper. $25 at Macy's

Macy's Fairfield Square Collection Brookline Sheet Set, Queen $50 $210 Save $160 One of the best deals we found at Macy's this weekend? This 1400 thread count sheet set that's nearly 80% off. Choose from 11 colors and patterns — everything from white and gray to sky blue and yellow in all bed sizes. Our advice? Buy a set for now while the price is low, plus a spare to keep in your linen closet. One shopper called them "super luxurious," adding that they are the "nicest sheets I've ever owned." Another noted how well they fit on a thick mattress. If you really want to invest in better shut-eye, check out the best bed sheets of 2024. $50 at Macy's

Macy's Charter Club White Down Soft Density Pillow, Standard/Queen $56 $140 Save $84 Did you know experts recommend replacing your bed pillows every one to two years? Well, now you do. And if you're way past that 24-month mark, we suggest adding this down-filled design to your cart. It's best suited for stomach sleepers and is available in three firmness levels in standard and king sizes. Shoppers have lots of positive things to say about these pillows. One wrote, "If you are looking for a great pillow to get a good night’s sleep, look no further. These down pillows are so luxurious — you feel like you're sleeping at a fancy hotel." $56 at Macy's

Macy's Travelers Club Austin Hardside Luggage, 4-Piece Set $100 $300 Save $200 Planning to jet-set this summer? Then you need a luggage upgrade. This foursome includes a full-size hard-shell suitcase, carry-on suitcase, travel tote and matching toiletry kit. Choose from 10 colors, including this fresh lilac shade. "My favorite feature is in the large and carry-on suitcase; it's the little zipper area in between the two halves!" remarked a buyer. "Finally, a place to put my small things that I don't want to be able to access quickly. One side of each suitcase zips shut completely and the other side has the buckle straps. The littlest bag is perfect for my makeup." $100 at Macy's

Best Macy's kitchen deals

Macy's J.A. Henckels Assure Knife Block Set, 14-Piece $100 $286 Save $186 A designer knife set for a not-designer price? Yes, please! Professional chefs and home cooks alike rave about J.A. Henckels knives because they're super sharp and extra durable. If the cutlery in your kitchen is dull and can barely cut through a stick of butter, let this be your sign to upgrade. In the wise words of one Macy's reviewer, "You don't know what you're missing in a good knife set like this until you actually get one." $100 at Macy's

Macy's Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender & Food Processor $150 $200 Save $50 Yes, the Ninja hype is real. Whether you're looking for a powerful food processor or want a blender that makes smoothies with ease, this countertop gadget is worth the splurge. You get so much with this kitchen system: A 72-ounce pitcher, 8-cup food processor and two 16-ounce single-serve cups you can take on the go. "Best small appliance ever," raved a home cook. "I use the Ninja for everything. Smoothies, chopping, grating, mincing, pureeing, mixology, crushed ice, kneading, mixing, whipping. You name it! It is a must-have in every kitchen." $150 at Macy's

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.