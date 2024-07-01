Maker’s Mark is launching a new Kentucky bourbon Wood Finishing Series

Maker’s Mark is releasing the second part in its Wood Finishing Series with a bourbon that celebrates the distillery’s home team.

“The Heart Release” will be available to buy in stores beginning in July nationwide. It’s a new expression in the Loretto, Ky., whisky maker’s series that incorporates Maker’s Mark wood stave-finishing technique to enhance distinct characteristics already present in the bourbon’s flavor.

In this case, think “dessert.” The Heart Release leans into fruit with strong caramel, maple and chocolate notes, with a creamy mouthfeel.

The 111.7 proof Kentucky straight bourbon has a suggested retail price of $74.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Maker’s Mark in Loretto, Ky., has launched a second Wood Finishing Series of limited releases with The Heart Release, which uses extra finishing staves to enhance the flavors that distillery workers note as they handle the whisky daily.

“Always staying true to my grandparents, our founders, vision to deliver a full-flavored, soft red winter wheat bourbon with a smooth finish, Maker’s Mark continues to shape the brand’s future through purposeful, flavor-driven innovation,” said Rob Samuels, eighth generation whisky maker and managing director for Maker’s Mark, in a statement. “This Wood Finishing Series release celebrates the entire distillery team, who share our vision and who have contributed their perspective to craft the final expression.”

How does Maker’s Mark The Heart Release 2024 taste?

According to the tasting notes, Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series “The Heart Release” has a nose of toasted sweetness, stone fruit and cocoa. On the palate, it’s brown sugar, maple and spice with a long silky finish of dark chocolate.

Those are the flavors that stillhouse workers said they encountered while they worked, according to Beth Buckner and Blake Layfield, the team that crafted the taste vision for the Wood Finishing Series with the help of the 21 Maker’s Mark stillhouse workers.

Maker’s Mark is releasing the first in a new Wood Finishing Series. This, the second series, will focus on unsung heroes. The limited edition whisky is called The Heart Release and is a fruit-forward 111.7 proof Kentucky straight bourbon with notes of caramel, maple and chocolate.

The result was achieved using two different batches aged with different staves then blended together to amplify the naturally occurring chocolate, maple and caramel.

A chocolate bomb, it’s perfect on its own or with a little ice to soften the flavor. Or try it with a dash of chocolate bitters and syrup with a twist of orange for a terrific Old-Fashioned.

