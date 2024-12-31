'Makes me look thinner': This cozy shawl is down to $18 — its lowest price in years

It's warm, stylish and fits all shapes and sizes — it's pretty much the Goldilocks of shawls, and it's on sale for a limited time.

Tired of feeling frumpy in your oversized plush coat? You're not alone. If you're looking for something a bit more stylish, yet warm and cozy, take a look at this one-size-fits-all Bestshe Open Front Poncho. It's a cozy-chic shawl that's like a wearable hug, and right now, it's just $18 at Amazon. This top-seller is at its lowest price in years, but it's an Amazon's lightning deal — so you’ll want snap one up before the price goes up again.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

It's hard to beat $18 for an item this wearable — plus, it could also be a good gift for any occasion. We've even seen this priced at $30 which we still think is a bargain. Given it's a lightning deal, the price is sure to go up in a matter of hours.

Why do I need this? 🤔

When a cardigan feels too boring and a coat feels like overkill, fear not, Goldilocks: the Bestshe Open Front Poncho is juuuuuust right. Without buttons or ties, this piece has a flowy fit that gives you an extra layer of stylish warmth without adding bulk. The cotton-polyester blend makes it super-soft, lightweight and luxuriously comfy. One size fits all, but there are over 20 styles and colors to choose from.

Pro tip: If you buy this beauty to stay warm, maybe think twice before pairing it with ripped jeans. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 1,800 five-star fans are already feeling snug as a bug under this shawl.

Pro 👍

"I am 5'7" and 240 — used to weigh half this — and I swear this makes me look thinner!" gushed a five-star fan. "I absolutely love it right out of the bag. ... I may go buy three more just because I've never loved anything online so much!"

"The color is beautiful and it's baby soft!" wrote another rave reviewer. "It's oversized, but not huge, long enough to cover for warmth, but not super thick or overwhelming. If I didn't know better, I would think it was cashmere, very pretty shawl."

"So soft and comfortable," another savvy shopper shared. "Not heavy, very soft and warm, nice to snuggle on the couch. I don't like a coat for short distances in the car plus this will be awesome for church when it is just a little cool inside."

"Had shoulder surgery the beginning of winter," said this on-the-mend fan. "I'm a big girl and was worried I wouldn't find anything that would work. This is a very nice size, warm and so soft. I could sleep in it."

Cons 👎

A handful of shoppers highlighted one particular quirk.

"This is so cute, and when I wear it, I get a lot of compliments!" shared a shopper. "The only drawback is the 'fuzzies' it leaves behind, but not worth taking a star away!"

"Keeps my arms warm and doesn't get in the way of anything I am trying to do," a final reviewer wrote. "The only thing I'm not crazy about is that all these little fuzzies are starting to show up on my clothes."

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Style

Travelambo Leather RFID-Blocking Wallet $9 $13 Save $4 with Prime See at Amazon

Fyc Wool Socks, 5 Pairs $10 $13 Save $3 with Prime See at Amazon

Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra $20 $48 Save $28 See at Amazon

Columbia Benton Springs Full-Zip Jacket $30 $46 Save $16 See at Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneaker $41 $75 Save $34 See at Amazon

Beauty and wellness

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Night Moisturizer $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon

MySmile Teeth Whitening Pen $17 $40 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Medix 5.5 Retinol + Ferulic Acid Age Rewind Body Cream $17 $25 Save $8 | Amazon Lightning Deal See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 Strips $30 $46 Save $16 with Prime See at Amazon

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $30 $55 Save $25 See at Amazon

Sienfix Walking Pad $100 $200 Save $100 with coupon See at Amazon