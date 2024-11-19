Martha Stewart’s Brioche Stuffing Is ‘Definitely a Must for the Thanksgiving Table’
The lifestyle expert's stuffing is full of autumnal produce like leeks, pears and apples
When reflecting on her favorite recipes, Martha Stewart knew her brioche stuffing recipe was among her top dishes.
"This [is] definitely a must for the Thanksgiving table," the lifestyle expert says about her fruit-studded, crowd-pleasing spin on the classic. The celebrity chef's version is packed with leeks, apples and pears, and has notes of sage and a base of buttery brioche bread.
“If you don’t have time to dry the bread overnight, bake it in a preheated 350° oven until crisp but not golden, about 10 minutes,” says Stewart.
She includes the Turkey Day dish in Martha: The Cookbook, a new collection of her 100 all-time favorite recipes, and shares the method for cooking it inside the turkey. For home chefs looking to bake the bird separately, here's how.
Related: Snoop Dogg's 'Favorite Way' to Make Mashed Potatoes for Thanksgiving Is with Hennessy — Get the Recipe
Martha Stewart's Brioche Stuffing with Leeks, Apples and Pears
2 lbs. brioche bread, cut into 1-in. cubes
¾ cup (6 oz.) unsalted butter, plus more for baking dishes
2 large yellow onions, chopped
2 medium leeks, white and light green parts, thinly sliced into half-moons
2 apples, peeled and cut into ½-in. cubes
2 pears, peeled and cut into ½-in. cubes
3 large celery stalks, chopped
1 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. kosher salt, divided
1 Tbsp. freshly ground pepper, divided
¼ cup chopped fresh sage
1¼ to 2 cups store-bought vegetable stock
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
½ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
2 tsp. poultry or turkey spice blend (like Bell’s All-Natural Seasoning)
1. Spread bread cubes onto 2 rimmed baking sheets; let dry overnight.
2. Preheat oven to 350°. Melt butter in a 14-inch straight-sided skillet over medium high. Add onions, leeks, apples, pears, celery, 1 tablespoon of the salt and 2 teaspoons of the pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables and fruit are softened and start to turn golden, about 15 minutes. Stir in sage; cook 1 minute more.
3. Place bread in a very large bowl. Add vegetable mixture; toss to combine. Drizzle 1¼ cups stock over mixture. Add eggs, parsley and poultry seasoning; stir to combine. If mixture seems dry, add more stock, ¼ cup at a time. Season with remaining 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper.
4. Place 12 cups of the stuffing mixture in a buttered 13-x9-inch baking dish. Place remaining 6 cups stuffing mixture in a buttered 8-inch square baking dish. (Alternately use 12 cups stuffing to fill the turkey; place remainder in a buttered 8-inch square baking dish). Bake until stuffing is heated through and top is browned, 40 to 45 minutes.
Serves: 12
Active time: 25 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes (plus overnight drying)