Martha Stewart’s Brioche Stuffing Is ‘Definitely a Must for the Thanksgiving Table’

The lifestyle expert's stuffing is full of autumnal produce like leeks, pears and apples

Katie Jones/WWD via Getty; Fred Hardy Martha Stewart's Brioche Stuffing

When reflecting on her favorite recipes, Martha Stewart knew her brioche stuffing recipe was among her top dishes.

"This [is] definitely a must for the Thanksgiving table," the lifestyle expert says about her fruit-studded, crowd-pleasing spin on the classic. The celebrity chef's version is packed with leeks, apples and pears, and has notes of sage and a base of buttery brioche bread.

“If you don’t have time to dry the bread overnight, bake it in a preheated 350° oven until crisp but not golden, about 10 minutes,” says Stewart.

She includes the Turkey Day dish in Martha: The Cookbook, a new collection of her 100 all-time favorite recipes, and shares the method for cooking it inside the turkey. For home chefs looking to bake the bird separately, here's how.



Related: Snoop Dogg's 'Favorite Way' to Make Mashed Potatoes for Thanksgiving Is with Hennessy — Get the Recipe

Fred Hardy Martha Stewart's Brioche Stuffing with Leeks, Apples and Pears

Martha Stewart's Brioche Stuffing with Leeks, Apples and Pears

2 lbs. brioche bread, cut into 1-in. cubes

¾ cup (6 oz.) unsalted butter, plus more for baking dishes

2 large yellow onions, chopped

2 medium leeks, white and light green parts, thinly sliced into half-moons

2 apples, peeled and cut into ½-in. cubes

2 pears, peeled and cut into ½-in. cubes

3 large celery stalks, chopped

1 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 Tbsp. freshly ground pepper, divided

¼ cup chopped fresh sage

1¼ to 2 cups store-bought vegetable stock

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

½ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tsp. poultry or turkey spice blend (like Bell’s All-Natural Seasoning)

1. Spread bread cubes onto 2 rimmed baking sheets; let dry overnight.



2. Preheat oven to 350°. Melt butter in a 14-inch straight-sided skillet over medium high. Add onions, leeks, apples, pears, celery, 1 tablespoon of the salt and 2 teaspoons of the pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables and fruit are softened and start to turn golden, about 15 minutes. Stir in sage; cook 1 minute more.



3. Place bread in a very large bowl. Add vegetable mixture; toss to combine. Drizzle 1¼ cups stock over mixture. Add eggs, parsley and poultry seasoning; stir to combine. If mixture seems dry, add more stock, ¼ cup at a time. Season with remaining 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper.



4. Place 12 cups of the stuffing mixture in a buttered 13-x9-inch baking dish. Place remaining 6 cups stuffing mixture in a buttered 8-inch square baking dish. (Alternately use 12 cups stuffing to fill the turkey; place remainder in a buttered 8-inch square baking dish). Bake until stuffing is heated through and top is browned, 40 to 45 minutes.

Serves: 12

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes (plus overnight drying)