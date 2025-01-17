We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Master the 'rich mom' look for less with Amazon's secret shopping section
These classic finds are giving Gwyneth Paltrow, Gisele Bündchen and Meghan Markle vibes, but they start at just $14.
Good news: You don't have to be rich or even a mom to cop that coveted "rich mom" aesthetic. We've been shopping Amazon's secret "rich mom" section (yes, it's a thing!) to help you nail the look effortlessly and affordably. Essentials include elevated athleisure, chic work attire, understated but luxe outerwear and sleek sleep sets — all in sophisticated neutral colors.
The cardi
Lillusory Striped Cardigan
The cape
Moss Rose Cape with Belt
The turtleneck
Merokeety Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
The sunnies
Sojos Square Cat Eye Sunglasses
The sweater
Anrabess Oversize Crewneck
The coatigan
Anrabess Open-Front Long Jacket
The button-up
Diosun Striped Long Sleeve
The jeans
Ettelo Tummy-Control Jeans
The jumper
Prettygarden Jumpsuit
The sweater set
Pink Queen Summer Skirt Sets
The cropped jeans
Sidefeel Wide Leg Jeans
The lounge set
Anrabess Two-Piece Matching Set
The flannel
Febriajuce Long Sleeve Flannel
The yoga pants
Iuga High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
The PJs
Ekouaer Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Set
The bag
Melolila Woven Tote
To spare you from scrolling through hundreds of items in this hush-hush hub, we've narrowed them down to the crème de la crème, like this creamy two-piece set, just $45. Also high on our list: a snuggly sweater, some wide-legged jeans that nod to Gwyneth Paltrow, and a $39 look-alike of Meghan Markle's designer camel cape. And don't miss these cat-eye frames — they're so very Gisele Bündchen — or this fab Bottega-esque bag, adored by Kyle Richards.
"Rich mom" energy shows no signs of slowing down, but even if the term does fade from the lexicon, these looks are so clean and classic that they'll never go out of style. Happy shopping!
Stay yacht-ready at all times in this classic cardi. Open a button or two if the mood strikes. We bet this preppy piece will be in high rotation year-round.
"I love the fit of this sweater!" wrote one fan who bought it in three colors. "Normally, I avoid cropped sweaters/jackets, but this one looked like it was a couple of inches below the waist, so I took a chance that it wasn't an optical illusion. So glad I did, as it fits perfectly and, due to the slightly longer length than a typical lady jacket, it's so flattering! And soft! I love the feel of it as much as the look."
When we saw the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle rocking a designer camel cape, we went shopping and found this look-alike for a whopping 97% less — plus this beauty is washable and reversible. Cinch it with a belt for a very flattering look. Not into camel? It comes in 44 colors and patterns.
"Got so many compliments on this," shared a five-star fan. "I wore it to a Christmas luncheon and everyone loved it. Was nice and warm when outside. It was very versatile."
The forever-stylish Michelle Pfeiffer knows how to keep it low-key yet luxe in a sophisticated turtleneck. Here's a loose, still-sleek option similar to hers that you'll want to wear all winter long. Over 2,500 five-star Amazon fans swear by it.
"So soft ... fits great," wrote one. "Perfect thickness without bulk. Washed and dried and it held its size and form."
Check out our editors' picks for the best black turtlenecks.
Complete your look with these gorgeous squared-off cat-eye glasses that are quite similar to a pair Gisele recently wore on her beach babymoon. These will suit any face shape and elevate every outfit you see here. They're gettable in six neutral shades.
"Sooooo good," said one repeat buyer. "Flattering and trendy shape. Best sunglasses you'll find on Amazon, honestly. Polarized, sturdy, last forever, excellent quality, beautiful."
Gwyneth Paltrow loves to cozy up in a fuzzy white sweater. We've found one that's warm, wonderfully easy to layer and affordable. It comes in 28 colors and patterns up to XXL.
"Every bit as soft and cozy as chenille. It feels like a warm hug!" wrote a five-star fan. "I'm going to want to live in this sweater this winter and might need to order another one."
That layer you've been looking for is right here. Over 3,500 five-star fans are raving about this bestselling "coatigan" — a cross between a coat and a sweater. We can imagine Meghan Markle passing by in this one.
"On the heavier side of a cardigan," explained a happy wearer. "Love the function of the two pockets, fabric is thick, you can really see the quality of the materials, though it's kind of heavy. ... The color is great, classic, easy to match with any outfit."
Gwyneth looks great in a blue striped, collared shirt, and you will too. This similar button-up has a flattering vertical stripe, a neat cuffed sleeve and an easy fit. Tie, layer or tuck as you please.
"Great shirt! Bought it in three colors!" said one fan. "Laundered perfectly. Easy-care fabric. Perfect for the office or running errands."
Let's circle back to Gwyneth one more time. She wore some loose-legged jeans that caught our eye, which have led us to this fresh pair. If you aren't up for white, there are plenty of colors from the rich-mom palette to enjoy, including this classic light-wash blue.
"These jeans have the fit and style of a much more expensive jean," wrote a five-star shopper. "I will be buying more."
If you're wondering if you're cool enough (or hot enough) to pull off a jumpsuit: Yes, you are! This one-and-done look comes in 19 colors and is an absolute must in black. No matter your size, it cinches in all the right places. Just add heels.
"I was nervous about this, as I've never worn a romper, always afraid I couldn't pull it off with my belly and thick thighs and booty. I don't think that anymore!" raved one fan. "This fits like a dream, has great coverage of my belly because of the way it lays, and honestly makes my butt look pretty amazing."
You can't not saunter in this sweater look. It comes in 14 colors. You'll wear it for brunch, for business and even to the martini bar.
"The fit of the skirt is perfect for me," wrote a fan who shared several pics. "It is stretchy and hugs in the right places without being too tight. I love the slit in the side that gives a nice shape to relieve the boxyness of the outfit. The top is more of a box cut and loose, which isn't my normal preference. However, when tucked into the skirt, it looks much nicer."
Stretchy and versatile, these jeans are fabulous with a sweater and a tall boot, a button-up top and chunky heels or canvas sneakers and a white tee.
"The high waist is super flattering, and the stretchy denim is so comfortable," wrote one convert. "I love the wide-leg style — it's loose but still looks stylish and put-together. Plus, the pockets are actually deep enough to be useful!"
Loungewear looks luxe when it's monochromatic. Even though this set is casual, it makes you seem so put together. The pale apricot hue is a dream, but there are 17 colors to shop.
"My travel uniform," wrote a fan. "It feels like wearing pajamas, but you look stylish and classic. It is true to size and does not wrinkle."
If you prefer long sleeves, check out this No. 1 bestselling matching set.
Flannel goes feminine with this dusty pink plaid. The casual top looks good open with a tank, tucked in, front-tucked or tied. Wear it with jeans, leggings or over a dress — we don't care, just wear it.
"It's yarn-dyed, so there's no wonky printing," a shopper wrote. "It washed and dried well, although I didn't leave it in the dryer the whole time. The fit is as expected, and I love that, because of the pink, it still looks feminine."
Master of all things "rich mom," Gisele Bündchen does yoga (obviously) and, of course, sports excellent yoga pants. Iuga makes a high-waisted style similar to hers that stays up, lifts your bum, holds your tummy in and even has pockets for your phone and other essentials.
Some colors even have matching tops, so you can really evoke Gisele. This fleece-lined version is especially cozy for winter.
There's nothing like silky champagne pajamas to make you feel like you're living large. Available in 39 colors, these satin PJs are smooth to the touch and wash well — cheers to that!
"Rich in style and feel," wrote a fan. And another added: "I'm a hot sleeper and I was afraid these would make that worse, but they haven't. Super comfy, cool, and they look so fancy."
For colder nights, we also like these ribbed pajamas.
When Real Housewives Beverly Hills's Kyle Richards whipped out this Bottega bag lookalike, we knew it was a must-get! "Love, love, love this bag, guys!" she gushed in a livestream. "It is really, really beautiful and fits a lot of stuff."
The vegan leather tote, which measures a generous 15 inches across, comes with a handy clutch. See all seven colors, including Kyle's favorite: a rich chocolate brown.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)