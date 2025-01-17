Master the 'rich mom' look for less with Amazon's secret shopping section

These classic finds are giving Gwyneth Paltrow, Gisele Bündchen and Meghan Markle vibes, but they start at just $14.

Good news: You don't have to be rich or even a mom to cop that coveted "rich mom" aesthetic. We've been shopping Amazon's secret "rich mom" section (yes, it's a thing!) to help you nail the look effortlessly and affordably. Essentials include elevated athleisure, chic work attire, understated but luxe outerwear and sleek sleep sets — all in sophisticated neutral colors.

To spare you from scrolling through hundreds of items in this hush-hush hub, we've narrowed them down to the crème de la crème, like this creamy two-piece set, just $45. Also high on our list: a snuggly sweater, some wide-legged jeans that nod to Gwyneth Paltrow, and a $39 look-alike of Meghan Markle's designer camel cape. And don't miss these cat-eye frames — they're so very Gisele Bündchen — or this fab Bottega-esque bag, adored by Kyle Richards.

"Rich mom" energy shows no signs of slowing down, but even if the term does fade from the lexicon, these looks are so clean and classic that they'll never go out of style. Happy shopping!

Amazon The cardi Lillusory Striped Cardigan Stay yacht-ready at all times in this classic cardi. Open a button or two if the mood strikes. We bet this preppy piece will be in high rotation year-round. "I love the fit of this sweater!" wrote one fan who bought it in three colors. "Normally, I avoid cropped sweaters/jackets, but this one looked like it was a couple of inches below the waist, so I took a chance that it wasn't an optical illusion. So glad I did, as it fits perfectly and, due to the slightly longer length than a typical lady jacket, it's so flattering! And soft! I love the feel of it as much as the look." $30 at Amazon

Amazon The sweater Anrabess Oversize Crewneck Gwyneth Paltrow loves to cozy up in a fuzzy white sweater. We've found one that's warm, wonderfully easy to layer and affordable. It comes in 28 colors and patterns up to XXL. "Every bit as soft and cozy as chenille. It feels like a warm hug!" wrote a five-star fan. "I'm going to want to live in this sweater this winter and might need to order another one." $45 at Amazon

Amazon The coatigan Anrabess Open-Front Long Jacket That layer you've been looking for is right here. Over 3,500 five-star fans are raving about this bestselling "coatigan" — a cross between a coat and a sweater. We can imagine Meghan Markle passing by in this one. "On the heavier side of a cardigan," explained a happy wearer. "Love the function of the two pockets, fabric is thick, you can really see the quality of the materials, though it's kind of heavy. ... The color is great, classic, easy to match with any outfit." $50 at Amazon

Amazon The jumper Prettygarden Jumpsuit If you're wondering if you're cool enough (or hot enough) to pull off a jumpsuit: Yes, you are! This one-and-done look comes in 19 colors and is an absolute must in black. No matter your size, it cinches in all the right places. Just add heels. "I was nervous about this, as I've never worn a romper, always afraid I couldn't pull it off with my belly and thick thighs and booty. I don't think that anymore!" raved one fan. "This fits like a dream, has great coverage of my belly because of the way it lays, and honestly makes my butt look pretty amazing." $50 at Amazon

Amazon The sweater set Pink Queen Summer Skirt Sets You can't not saunter in this sweater look. It comes in 14 colors. You'll wear it for brunch, for business and even to the martini bar. "The fit of the skirt is perfect for me," wrote a fan who shared several pics. "It is stretchy and hugs in the right places without being too tight. I love the slit in the side that gives a nice shape to relieve the boxyness of the outfit. The top is more of a box cut and loose, which isn't my normal preference. However, when tucked into the skirt, it looks much nicer." $41 at Amazon

Amazon The cropped jeans Sidefeel Wide Leg Jeans Stretchy and versatile, these jeans are fabulous with a sweater and a tall boot, a button-up top and chunky heels or canvas sneakers and a white tee. "The high waist is super flattering, and the stretchy denim is so comfortable," wrote one convert. "I love the wide-leg style — it's loose but still looks stylish and put-together. Plus, the pockets are actually deep enough to be useful!" $40 at Amazon

Amazon The flannel Febriajuce Long Sleeve Flannel Flannel goes feminine with this dusty pink plaid. The casual top looks good open with a tank, tucked in, front-tucked or tied. Wear it with jeans, leggings or over a dress — we don't care, just wear it. "It's yarn-dyed, so there's no wonky printing," a shopper wrote. "It washed and dried well, although I didn't leave it in the dryer the whole time. The fit is as expected, and I love that, because of the pink, it still looks feminine." $25 at Amazon

