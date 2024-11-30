Mayonnaise is the most popular condiment in the U.S. So why does it have a bad rap?

Despite the fact that mayonnaise is the most popular condiment in the U.S., it’s long been a subject of culinary controversy, often being blamed for wreaking havoc on waistlines and taste buds, depending on who you speak to. Mayonnaise has faced criticism for its high-fat content, leaving many to sideline it in favor of presumably healthier options like mustard.

However, it seems that mayonnaise is on the brink of a renaissance, thanks in large part to acclaimed chef Molly Baz. Enter Ayoh, Baz's bold new line of mayo varieties, including Dill Pickle, Hot Giardinayo (a spicy sauce) and Tangy Dijonayo, poised to transform even the staunchest mayo skeptics into admirers. This comes on the heels of the well-known mayonnaise brand Hellman’s (aka Best Foods, depending on where in the U.S. you live) offering its own line of mayonnaise flavors, including Chili Lime, Garlic Aoli and Chipotle. With flavors that promise to tickle the taste buds in ways you wouldn't expect from mere mayonnaise, this could be the start of mayo's big comeback.

With Ayoh leading the charge, now seems as good a time as any to take a close look at mayo. Is it really a culinary villain that’s bad for your health? Or are the concerns surrounding this condiment blown out of proportion? Here’s what to know.

What’s in mayonnaise?

Mayonnaise, affectionately known as mayo, is an emulsion made from oil, egg yolk and either vinegar or lemon juice, well whipped to achieve that smooth, classic texture. Its tangy flavor makes it a versatile accompaniment to sandwiches, salads and so much more.

Over the years, the condiment has inspired different variations. You might stumble across spicy versions laced with sriracha or the herby goodness of a dill-infused mayo, or even a fat-free version on grocery shelves, each adding its flair to dishes. Recently, seed-oil-free varieties have popped up, like Primal Kitchen, one of several brands that offer an avocado-oil-based mayo. And other egg-free, vegan-friendly options are on many grocery shelves too.

Wondering about Miracle Whip? While it's technically not mayo (it's actually a salad dressing), it’s often located in the condiment aisle, rubbing elbows with real mayo. Some folks are die-hard fans of its zingy flavor, while others prefer the classic mayonnaise taste. Whichever side of the fence you land on, there's no denying the special place these creamy concoctions hold in our culinary universe.

Is mayonnaise bad for you?

Mayonnaise is high in calories and fat. Nutritient-wise, one tablespoon of traditional mayonnaise has 93 calories and 10 grams of fat (1.62 grams saturated fat), along with 0 grams of carbohydrates. 0 grams of fiber and 0.1 grams of protein.

So for those trying to manage their weight, mayonnaise can contribute additional calories to dishes, which may work against weight loss goals. While high in fats, it's important to note that the saturated fat content isn't sky-high. The American Heart Association recommends limiting saturated fat intake to about 6% of all calories to support heart health. So for a 2,000-calorie diet, that equates to a maximum of 13 grams of saturated fat per day. One tablespoon of regular mayonnaise contains under 2 grams of this fat.

Mayonnaise, as a source of dietary fat, may play an important role in absorbing fat-soluble vitamins, such as vitamins A, D, E and K. These vitamins are essential for various bodily functions, including vision maintenance, bone health, antioxidant protection and blood clotting. Fat-soluble vitamins need dietary fats to be effectively absorbed and utilized by the body. So when mayonnaise is included in meals containing these vitamins, it can help boost their bioavailability and ensure that the body receives the maximum benefit.

While consuming too much can contribute to excessive calorie and fat intake, pairing a small amount of mayonnaise with nutrient-rich foods probably won’t have much of an impact on your overall health. For example, using a small amount of mayonnaise as a spread on a sandwich made with whole grain bread, lean meat and veggies can enhance the meal's nutritional value by improving the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins and making the dish more enjoyable to eat. On the flipside, smothering a gigantic plate of fries with mayonnaise doesn’t exactly support a balanced, healthy diet.

That said, no one food will make or break your health — including mayonnaise. Your lifestyle choices and how you eat overall have a far greater impact on health than any single food item. Mayonnaise, like life, is all about finding the right balance and spreading a little joy on your plate.