When is McDonald's Shamrock Shake returning to menu? Here's when it returned in years past

The season of the mint-flavored, green-tinted shake is nearly upon us.

McDonald's Shamrock Shake, a milkshake made with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, artificially flavored minty green syrup and whipped topping, is expected to the fast food chain's menu soon.

A release date may not be out yet, but here's what we know about the Shamrock Shake and when it was released in years past.

McDonald's Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are pictured.

When was the Shamrock Shake released last year?

McDonald's released the Shamrock Shake and the accompanying Oreo Shamrock McFlurry on Feb. 5 in 2024.

Last year's debut was several weeks earlier than in previous years. In 2023, McDonald's released the milkshake on Feb. 20, and in 2022, it was Feb. 21. In 2021, it was Feb. 15.

McDonald's debuted the first Shamrock Shake in 1970 and the cult classic has been returning to the menu around St. Patrick's Day each year since.

The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry debuted in 2020 as a celebration of the Shamrock Shake's 50th anniversary. The seasonal dessert is made with vanilla soft-service ice cream, artificially flavored mint green syrup and Oreo cookie pieces.

Will the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry be back this year?

Because McDonald's has yet to announce details about this year's Shamrock Shake, it has not been confirmed if the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be back to the menu. However, the dessert has accompanied the shake on the menu each year since its unveiling in 2020, so it's probably to safe to assume it will be back.

How many calories are in a Shamrock Shake?

A medium Shamrock Shake contains 540 calories, according to McDonald's. This is comparison to the 570 calories in McDonald's medium vanilla shake and 650 calories in a medium chocolate shake.

As for the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, the regular-sized dessert contains 460 calories, according to McDonald's.

Greta Cross is a national trending reporter at USA TODAY. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretalcross. Story idea? Email her at gcross@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: It's Shamrock Shake season. When is the McDonald's treat returning?