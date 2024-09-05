'Me and you forever, baby': Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane gets engaged to Mara Teigen

The Canadian NHL player and his now-fiancée shared their big news on social media.

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane has officially gotten down on one knee. On Wednesday, the NHL player and now-fiancée Mara Teigen took to Instagram to share carousels of photos, letting fans know that they're engaged.

Teigen's post included several black-and-white snapshots of the couple embracing in a field during an engagement photoshoot by Edmonton-based photographer Loren Marie. In those photos, Teigen wore a flowing dress with her hair slicked back into a bun, while Kane opted for a light short-sleeve buttoned shirt and dark trousers.

"We are engaged!" Teigen captioned her post, along with several red heart and ring emojis. "Me and you forever, baby! Yes, yes, yes."

In the comments of the 30-year-old model's post, fellow WAGs and fans expressed their excitement for the couple's new journey. Many chimed in to share their congratulations, as well.

"Omggg, so, so happy for you both! Love you guys," Brow Code founder Melanie Marris wrote.

"Congratulations!" Lauren Kyle, wife of Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, added.

"Aww, congratulations, you two! Been a long time coming! So happy for you both," one person shared.

Kane also made his own post, including some of the snapshots form their photoshoot. The 33-year-old athlete also added photos of himself proposing in a kitchen, as well as a sweet picture with kids Kensington, Hendrix and Iverton. They all seemed to help with the engagement with shirts that spell out the phrase, "Will you marry me?"

"A long time coming, [Mara Teigen]," Kane wrote in his caption, along with a red heart emoji. "So lucky to have you and our beautiful family. The strength, love and dedication to our kids and I is second to none. You were always the one."

The comments section of his post were filled with love and support. The official Edmonton Oilers account included a comment with blue and orange heart emojis, referencing the team's official colours.

"The love of my life," Teigen wrote, with several red heart emojis.

"What a precious proposal! Congrats to you, Mara and your beautiful family!" someone added.

"Scoring on and off the ice. Congrats, big man," someone else chimed in.

Kane and Teigen have been in a relationship since 2014, according to TMZ. That was before he married Anna Kane in 2018, until they divorced in 2021. He and and Anna welcomed daughter Kensington in July 2020, whilst Teigen gave birth to Iverson in May 2022 and Hendrix in June 2023.

