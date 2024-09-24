The Meaning Behind Angelina Jolie’s Matching Tattoo With Her Daughter

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne’s experience on the Broadway production of The Outsiders clearly left its mark on them both—in the most permanent way. To celebrate their time working together on this special project, the duo opted for matching tattoos.

‘I got "Stay Gold" with my daughter Viv during our time on The Outsiders,’ Jolie revealed in a recent interview with CR Fashion Book, continuing: ‘It means so much to us separately and together." And while photos show Jolie’s tattoo delicately placed on her inner arm, which she debuted in April at the opening night of the Broadway play, where 16-year-old Vivienne chose to place hers remains a mystery.

FIND OUT MORE ON ELLE COLLECTIVE

James Devaney

It's all in celebration of the Maleficent star's latest project The Outsiders, a musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s classic 1967 novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film. In this venture, Jolie took on the role of lead producer, bringing Vivienne on board as a volunteer assistant, where the teen reportedly flourished. ‘She has been there to assist in any way she can and has learned so much from [score and co-book writer] Justin Levine and the whole creative team,’ Jolie told People.

The 'Stay Gold' mantra holds a particularly sweet significance for the pair. Not only is it the title of a song in the musical, but it also echoes the final words spoken by one of the characters, symbolising the importance of preserving innocence and goodness in a challenging world — a message the mother-daughter duo now proudly carries with them.

Of course, this isn’t Jolie’s first time getting matching tattoos with her kids. 'There is also a bird that I share with some of my children that is personal to us,' Jolie revealed to CR Fashion Book.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.



You Might Also Like