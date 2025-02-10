Meghan Markle just copied Princess Kate and Princess Diana's Sloane look and now we can't unsee it

The Duchess of Sussex wowed onlookers on the second day of her trip with her husband Prince Harry to Vancouver for the Invictus Games.

The royal couple watched a wheelchair basketball match between the USA and Nigeria and Meghan looked as chic as ever, rocking a delightful blazer by Doen.

Meghan Markle at the wheelchair basketball match between the USA v Nigeria wearing her Doen blazer (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Her new number from her wardrobe is the 'Duccio Jacket' and costs a cool £748. We love the style because it's a super timeless design - featuring contrasting lapels that have a heritage, Sloane-style feel.

The past season buy is the type of item that one could wear each season and it would never date. The website said of the style when it was released: "Inspired by the sharp suiting styles of the ‘70s, rendered in 100% wool English tweed and fully lined in viscose twill, the double-breasted DÔEN Heirloom Duccio Jacket — a favorite of our co-founders, Margaret and Katherine — features an exaggerated collar with a notched lapel, full-length sleeves, and a tailored silhouette — plus a welt pocket at the breast and flap pockets at the waist. Six faux-leather buttons extend down the front."

We felt like we had seen this particular style on some royals before, and we were right!

Back in 2018, on a royal visit to Essex, the Princess of Wales wore a hugely similar style. Kate's blazer cost £625 from Smythe and she teamed it with an all-black outfit, consisting of jeans and a turtleneck jumper, as well as fancy ankle boots.

Kate wearing a similar blazer in 2018 (Getty Images)

But Kate and Meghan's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana wore the style first in 1985, on a visit to a hospital. Hers had the same felt lapel and structured shape, and could easily have been worn today.

Princess Diana wore an almost identical blazer in 1984 (Getty Images)

It was such a beautiful piece.

Why blazers are style staples

The mighty blazer can be worn with pretty much anything and what's more, it can easily elevate any item you have, giving your overall ensemble an air of quintessential elegance.

If you are bored of wearing jeans and a T-shirt, adding a blazer will give you a sleek finish. Want to quickly look authoritative in that meeting? Wear a blazer over a dress. Instant classic vibes, zero effort.