Meghan Markle was just spotted wearing 'perfect' Sorel winter boots in B.C. — and they're 40% off

Meghan Markle's "perfect" Sorel winter boots for 40 per cent off — shop them before they're gone (Photos via Getty).

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back on Canadian soil, and the royal couple came dressed for the weather.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent part of their Valentine's Day at the Invictus Games training camp in Whistler, B.C., kicking off their three-day visit to the province. Markle, 42, was dressed for the ski hill, donning an off-white Calvin Klien Quilted Maxi Puffer Jacket, black Burberry toque, crisp white skinny jeans, a white Victoria Beckham cashmere sweater and Sorel's Joan of Arctic winter boots — which are currently 40 per cent off.

A royal-approved winter staple, Meghan's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has also been spotted wearing the Canadian brand. The Princess of Wales was photographed wearing Sorel's Tivoli IV boots in 2018 on a trip to Stockholm.

Kate Middleton was all smiles on a Royal visit to Sweden and Norway on January 30, 2018, in Stockholm, Sweden (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Sorel's Joan of Arctic winter boots come backed by over 2,100 reviews and a 4.3-star average rating.

They're "perfect," writes one shopper. "I live in Canada and I have zero issues with my feet getting cold outside," they say. "My last Sorels lasted eight Canadian winters."

"I live in the Arctic and Sorels have proven to be the best!" writes another reviewer. "Love [them]."

Meghan Markle was just spotted in these on-sale Sorel boots (Photos via Getty).

$162 $270 at Sorel

A third reviewer calls Sorel's Joan of Arctic shoes their "favourite winter boots," noting they've worn them for the "last 15 years."

They're "great for snow and low temperatures," they say. "I've never once had wet feet other than sweat!"

Despite hundreds of five-star reviews, some shoppers note sizing can be tricky — something to keep in mind when heading to checkout.

To shop more Sorel boots on sale, check out our editor's picks below.

Best Sorel boots on sale

Sorel Kinetic Breakthru Conquest Sneaker Boot These sporty hikers feature waterproof suede, microfleece lining and warm 100g insulation to keep you cozy. Reviewers call the shoes "comfortable and stylish" and describe them as feeling like "winter tennis shoes." $100 at Sorel

Sorel ONA RMX Glacy Boot When the temperatures drop, you're going to want to pull out these insulated ONA RMX Glacy Boots. Shoppers call them "comfortable and warm" and say they're "amazing" for cold days out in the snow. $108 at Sorel

Sorel Out N About III Classic Waterproof Boot These best-selling Sorel boots feature waterproof construction and an all-day comfort footbed. The shoes are backed by over 2,100 five-star reviews and top marks for comfort and quality. The "best footwear I've ever owned," raves one shopper. $90 at Sorel

Sorel Kinetic Impact Caribou Boot The cute and colourful sneaker-like boots are waterproof and insulated and have a micro-tread heel and toe wrap for extra support. $114 at Sorel

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.