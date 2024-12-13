New Merch, Who This? We Just Dropped Our Latest Merch Line

The holiday season is fast approaching, so there's no better time than the present to get in the festive spirit. We've already started planning our holiday dinners, complete with traditional and inventive favorites. (Need some inspiration? Check out our go-to recipes here.) But aside from the food, there's another essential part of holiday planning that often gets left until the last minute: buying gifts.

We get it, holiday shopping is hard. So to make things easier, we have gift guides for every person in your life, from TikTok lovers to avid at-home bakers. And if you want your gifts to have a more personal touch, we also have plenty of recipes that make for perfect presents.

If the people in your life love Delish as much as you do, you’re in luck: We’re launching a new line of merch just in time for the holidays. Now you can flex your cooking skills in style, thanks to our new coffee mug and Baggu reusable tote bag!

Eli Schmidt

Delish

These gifts aren't just cute; they're practical too. Our Farmers' Market Tote holds up to 50 pounds of groceries and can be folded and tucked away in the matching storage pouch. So now you don't need to stress if you make an impulse buy at the grocery store—you've got plenty of room.



Eli Schmidt

Our new line of Delish merch is available now in our online shop. And while you're there, add our 2025 Recipe-A-Week Calendar to your cart too. Our new desk calendar features 52 of our favorite recipes that you can enjoy all year long (and it comes with stickers).

Happy shopping and happy holidays, everyone!





The Farmer's Market Tote | Delish Shop

$25.95 at delish.com





The Coffee Mug | Delish Shop

$19.95 at delish.com





The Baseball Cap

$19.95 at delish.com

You Might Also Like