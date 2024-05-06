Met Gala 2024: Gigi Hadid Sports A Thom Browne Gown At The Met Gala

Rarely one to miss out on the annual event, Gigi Hadid pulled out all the stops at this evening's Met Gala wearing Thom Browne.

The Guest In Residence founder and face of Miu Miu opted for a shimmering gown, embroidered with yellow Roses with a deconstructed suit jacket detail, which she complimented with coordinating jewels.

The theme of this years' Met Gala is: 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' with a dress code of 'The Garden of Time', with the star clearly nailing the assignment.

Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images

Hadid, who made her Met Gala debut in 2015 in a Diane von Furstenberg dress, didn't make an appearance at the event with her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, which many expected her to. The pair have solidified their bond of late with sources confirming that they've been enjoying double dates with Hadid's friend, Taylor Swift, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Getty Images

The famous four are believed to have recently travelled to the small Northern Californian town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, which is located in the Monterey Peninsula, before eating at neighbourhood French restaurant, La Bicyclette, according to Page Six.

