Mia Regan shows off her It-girl 'engagement' ring - and Nicola Peltz reacts

Romeo and Mia appear to have rekindled their romance (Getty Images)

Model Mia Regan, former girlfriend of Romeo Beckham, has fast become a Gen Z It-girl, loved for her avant-garde fashion sense and effortless styling of vintage clothes that often land her on best-dressed lists.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old took to TikTok to give a tour of her quirky collection of silver rings - and seemed unphased as she nonchalantly flashed a glittering Seb Brown statement ring on her left hand.

Despite wearing the ring on her engagement ring finger, Mia clarified in the caption pasted over her video that the bejewelled piece was just "a gift from friends and family from special occasions." Sorry, it doesn't look like there's another Beckham wedding on the cards anytime soon.

"She's very special to me," Mia said of her sentimental ring. "I love the colour," she added.

Mia wore a Seb Brown ring on her engagement ring finger (TikTok)

Nicola Peltz, wife of Brooklyn Beckham and sister-in-law to Mia's ex-boyfriend Romeo, left a cryptic comment beneath Mia's post, further suggesting that the former lovebirds are back together.

She wrote: "the ring" followed by a string of pink heart emojis. Mia was quick to reply, adding an equal amount of red hearts along with the comment: "haven't taken it off," to which Nicola said: "that makes me so happy!!"

You may also like

It's not clear which of the rings in the British model's eclectic collection had a connection to Nicola, though it seems most likely that Mia's £786 'Blue Sapphire Orbit ring' and the £2,122 'Orbit Split diamond ring' from Los Angeles-based jewellery Anita Ko could have been a gift from the LA-born actress.

Mia showed off a glittering set of orbit rings from Los Angeles-based jewellery Anita Ko (TikTok)

Mia and Nicola have built up a sweet relationship over the years, and often appeared in family photos alongside the Beckhams whenever the family were together.

At David Beckham's London premiere of his titular Netflix docuseries, Mia was amongst the star-studded guests, wearing a slinky black slip dress, dainty silver jewellery and a matte red lip as she took her then-boyfriend Romeo's arm on the red carpet.

Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the premiere of 'Beckham' (Karwai Tang)

The duo's current relationship status is unknown. Back in February, the couple called time on their five-year relationship, saying on Instagram: "Mooch [Mia] and I have parted ways after five years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will".

Mia and Romeo have been in an on-off relationship for years (Instagram)

Yet just weeks later, the pair were snapped holding hands on a walk in London, and later enjoyed a date night at Chiltern Firehouse.