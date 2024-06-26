The millennial pottery brands giving Emma Bridgewater a run for her money

Museum status: the crockery collection by Stoke-on-Trent-based 1882 Ltd and designer Max Lamb is featured in the permanent collection of The Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris

With the “queen of pottery” Emma Bridgewater reporting losses of nearly £1.4 million this week, it might be tempting to fear the worst for Britain’s ceramics industry, what with the news of soaring prices of raw materials and higher energy costs denting Bridgewater’s profits.

But it was also the fierce competition from other homeware brands that drove Bridgewater to slash her prices and further bruise her bottom line.

Yet you only have to google “tablescaping” to see that the British ceramics scene is in rude health, bolstered by a new wave of smaller millennial brands that don’t have Bridgewater’s high running costs.

The best news is that some of these younger brands – among them, 1882 Ltd, DB Ceramic and Feldspar – are committed to working with the artisans of Stoke-on-Trent, the so-called world capital of ceramics, keeping Britain’s heritage craft alive.

Here are some of the best.

Henry Holland

Fashion’s loss was the design world’s gain. When Holland left his buzzy fashion label House of Holland in 2020, he took with him his knack for creating a statement.

Henry Holland designs ceramics that make a statement

A chance pottery lesson led him to a new passion that felt more manageable than the relentless fashion carousel.

Holland’s ceramic signature is, he says, “my take on the [Japanese] nerikomi technique, which uses different coloured clays to create patterns within the body of each piece, resulting in a distinctive marble-like effect” (as is evident in his sculptural tableware handmade in his Hackney studio). And of course, “creating pieces that make people smile”.

henryhollandstudio.com

Feldspar

After buying a pottery wheel from a man on the Devon moors in 2016, Jeremy and Cath Brown challenged themselves to make a 20-piece dinner set in order to host both their families for Christmas.

Feldspar's Jeremy and Cath Brown work with fine bone china to create eccentric 'objects for life' - Feldspar

Mission completed, their next challenge was to find a way to prolong the fun they’d had with clay – thus Feldspar was born.

Working by hand only with fine bone china (now listed as a critically endangered industry), they say: “Everything we make is a little wonky and perhaps eccentric” – lending their “objects for life” (from mugs, plates and bowls to juicers) a minimal but organic elegance.

feldspar.studio

Alice Palmer & Co

For her very first ceramics collection, the homeware designer Alice Palmer wanted to ensure that her summery new tableware was as far from feeling “manufactured” as possible.

Alice Palmer's pretty designs are hand-painted by Portuguese craftswomen

First, she hand drew the palm design, inspired, she says, by her childhood holidays in St Vincent, as well as the bold geometric motifs of vintage Andalusian Lebrillo ceramics.

The ceramics were then cast, and hand painted and glazed by a group of Portuguese craftswomen. The green paint, adds Palmer, is “the only colour that reacts with the oxide, creating an amazing, uneven finish, so each one comes out looking slightly different”.

alicepalmer.co

Sharland England

Named after fashion influencer Louise Roe’s great-grandmother, Marjorie Sharland, this tabletop brand hints at “grannycore”, but with the benefit of a measured millennial eye.

Louise Roe's brand Sharland brings shades of 'granny chic' to millennial consumers

Think paint splatters, marbling and rustic florals on plates and platters, vases, bowls and jugs, all “handmade by artisans in small communities in rural Italy, Spain and Bulgaria”.

Marjorie, adds Roe, was “a strong British woman with a wicked sense of humour and a refined sense of style. She threw magical parties and “entertained with a sense of ease” – the idea being that you should be able to do the same.

sharland-england.com

1882 Ltd

Despite being founded in 2011, the Stoke-on-Trent-based ceramics company has five generations of clay know-how behind it, owing to the fact that it was started by Emily Johnson and her father Christopher, both descendants of the Johnson Brothers, a Stoke stalwart (it’s named after the year the pottery company was founded).

But 1882 has always looked forward, collaborating with the likes of Faye Toogood, Paul Smith and John Pawson; its bestselling crockery collection by Max Lamb is in the permanent collection of The Musée des Arts Décoratifs at the Louvre in Paris.

Expect forthcoming collabs with Leah Jensen, Yinka Ilori and Giles Deacon.

1882ltd.com

DB Ceramic

A career in fashion, it turns out, is a useful foundation for working in ceramics. As well as ensuring a well-trained eye for what works with what, it also implies an instinct for modernity, not to mention good craftsmanship.

Deborah Brett's designs are inspired by Ibiza's landscape and lifestyle

The former fashion editor Deborah Brett founded DB Ceramic in 2022, working with a family-run factory in Stoke-on-Trent to produce her collection according to traditional methods.

Her unique tableware collections are inspired by the Ibizan landscape where she has a home: “The coast, the waves, the colours, the lifestyle – it constantly inspires me to create these unique, free-flowing forms that really stand out.”

dbceramic.co.uk

Abigail Ahern

The thinking behind East London-based designer Abigail Ahern’s new tableware line was, she says, “to look as beautiful stacked on the side of a console or shelf as they are on a table”.

Abigail Ahern's clay creations have 'an earthy vibe'

The three glazed stoneware sets, comprising bowls, dinner plates, side plates and platters, all share “an earthy vibe” and “each piece can be mixed or matched with the other sets”.

Two sets have “a mottled artisanal pattern”, the other is “cast in the darkest, plummiest black”. All share Ahern’s relaxed bohemian vibe.

abigailahern.com

Woven Rosa

The colourful, hand-painted stripes adorning Woven Rosa’s white clay-based ceramics are inspired, says the brand’s co-founder Laura Selby, by “the parasols that line the beach in Valencia”.

Working with a small, family-run ceramics workshop in the Spanish city, the brand’s tableware – plates, bowls, mugs, jugs, candlesticks – is handmade in small batches so everything is a little bit different.

Laura Selby's striped aesthetic is inspired by the parasols of Valencia

Selby and her boyfriend Tom dreamt up the business while on a 24-hour bus from Cusco, Peru’s weaving hub – they also sell hand-woven Peruvian rugs, throws and cushions, working directly (and fairly, they promise) with small, often remote, communities.

wovenrosa.com

Barton Croft

Named after a field in Hampshire where founder Laurena Lawson played and picnicked as a child, Barton Croft’s dimpled ceramics were inspired by the idea of sharing meals with loved ones.

It’s all very hygge – a tasteful take on life’s simple pleasures.

Barton Croft is inspired by Laurena Lawson's bucolic childhood in Hampshire

The plates, bowls and mugs come in four muted but warm hues that, explains Lawson, “can be mixed and matched to create custom sets to fit your needs”.

And then, because everything is fired to a high temperature (in a small factory in northern Portugal), it can all be chucked in the dishwasher.

bartoncroft.com