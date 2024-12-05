Miller High Life, the 'Champagne of Beers', has unveiled a dive bar-scented perfume

The expression "Proust's madeleine" refers to something -- a sight or taste or, yes, a smell -- that evokes a memory. If your own personal Proust's madeleine happens to involve beer, barstools, and everything else found at last call at your favorite watering hole, there's now a cologne for that.

This week, Miller High Life is releasing High Life Dive Bar-Fume, a perfume meant to evoke to scents of beer, barstools, greasy food, and everything else that can be found at one's preferred watering hole.

According to Miller High Life, the perfume combines notes of cedarwood and patchouli to evoke a bar counter, tobacco and leather for a well-used barstool, champaca blossom to mimic a Miller High Life beer, and sea salt for "the basket of fries you look forward to at the end of the night."

How you can buy 'bar-fume'

Miller High Life's Dive Bar-Fume is available in limited quantities this December.

The "bar-fume" is retailing for $60 online, and is only available in limited quantities. Customers must be at least 21-years-old to purchase the dive-bar scented cologne.

According to Miller High Life, the next and final release will be Dec. 6 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Max Hauptman is a Trending Reporter for USA TODAY. He can be reached at MHauptman@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Miller High Life is releasing a dive-bar-scented perfume