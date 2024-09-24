Mom Admits She Might Not Be Able to Pronounce Newborn's Name: 'Drives Me Absolutely Nuts' (Exclusive)

On TikTok, Justus Stroup recounted two occasions when people misheard the way she introduced her newborn daughter

Justus Stroup Justus Stroup with her son and husband while pregnant with her daughter, Sutton

Justus Stroup posted a TikTok video admitting that she might be pronouncing her newborn daughter Sutton's name incorrectly

The mom of two recounted how some have greeted her daughter with too much emphasis on the "T's," and others have misheard Stroup and called the baby "Sun"

Still, Stroup tells PEOPLE she loves the name Sutton and has "zero regrets" about giving her daughter the name

In the month since Justus Stroup welcomed her baby girl, she's started to wonder if she gave her daughter a name she can't even pronounce.

The mom of two took to TikTok to explain why she is second guessing the way she addresses Sutton, her newborn baby, though she tells PEOPLE she has "zero regrets" about giving her daughter the name. Stroup began by clarifying that she's fairly confident in her own pronunciation, but she is confused to hear how some others speak to the infant.

A few people, Stroup said, have said the name with deliberate emphasis on the "T's," like "Sut-ton."

Related: Mom Admits Regret After Giving Son an 'Adult Name' That Didn't Fit Her 'Squishy Baby' (Exclusive)

"I'm not gonna enunciate the 'T's' like that. It drives me absolutely nuts," she noted in her TikTok video, which has more than 135,000 views on the app. "I told a friend her name one time, and she goes, 'Oh, that's cute.' And then she repeated the name back to me and I was like, 'No, that is not what I said.' "

The TikToker also recounted an interaction with her nearly 2-year-old son's speech therapist, who greeted Sutton by saying, "Hi, little Sun." Stroup said another person thought the same thing.

"Both of these ladies were so sweet when they thought that's what I said," she added. "My speech therapist, when I corrected her and spelled it out, she goes, 'You know, living out in California, I have friends who named their kids River and Ocean, so I didn't think it was that far off.' "

At the end of the video, Stroup admitted she may need to work on how she says her own daughter's name. "Good lord, I did not think this was gonna be my issue with this name," she added.



Justus Stroup Justus Stroup's newborn daughter, Sutton

Related: Mom Admits Regret After Giving Son an 'Adult Name' That Didn't Fit Her 'Squishy Baby' (Exclusive)

The Denver-based mom tells PEOPLE her husband chose their son's name, Greyson, so they decided Stroup would get primary pick when naming their daughter. She says she originally heard the name Sutton on the TV show The Lying Game, which Stroup used to watch with her mom during her high school years.

"Truthfully this was never a name on my list before finding out I was pregnant with a girl, but after finding out the gender, it was a name I mentioned and my husband fell in love with," says Stroup.

She was surprised to hear others pronounce it differently, but she's not heard of many people with the name beyond the television screen. Ultimately, however, the confusion hasn't impacted Stroup's love for the moniker.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Justus Stroup Justus Stroup with her husband and son while pregnant with her daughter, Sutton

Related: American Mom Raising Kids Abroad Regrets Choosing Baby Names with 'Confusing' Spanish Translations (Exclusive)

"I still love the name. I honestly thought I was picking a strong, yet still unique name," she says. "I still find it to be a pretty name, and I love that it is gender neutral as those are the type of names I love for girls."

Like many of her other social media posts, Stroup wanted her TikTok to speak to other moms who might relate to her parenting dilemma. Plus, she's personally experienced Sutton's side of the issue.

"My name has always been misheard or misunderstood growing up," she tells PEOPLE. "When I noticed the same thing was happening with my daughter’s name, it was something I could relate to and wanted to share."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.