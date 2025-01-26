Mom Catches Heat for Agreeing to Pay for Her Daughter’s Wedding — but Not Her Stepdaughter’s

The woman says she has been saving for her daughter's special day "her whole life"

A woman caused some trouble after agreeing to pay for her daughter’s wedding but not her stepdaughter’s.

The 45-year-old woman revealed in a recent post on Reddit's "Am I the A------?" forum that she had been saving for her daughter’s special day "her whole life."

The woman shares her daughter Hannah, 25, with her husband John, 50. He also has another daughter, Alexa, 30, from a previous relationship.

She noted that Alexa is older and always got new belongings growing up while Hannah received hand-me-downs because she was a stay-at-home mom and John handled the finances.

"She never had much of her 'own' things, so I wanted to make her wedding special," the mom wrote.

Now, he two daughters have gotten engaged and only Hannah was informed that her wedding would be paid for. When Alexa asked her father if he and her biological mother would be paying for her wedding, he told her "no."

"He said she should have a wedding that [she] and her fiancé can afford," the woman wrote.

The sisters went to lunch and Alexa found out that Hannah’s wedding was being paid for, and she called her dad "crying that it’s unfair."

Now, John believes that they should split the money evenly between the sisters, although the woman told him "no because I was the one who had been saving the money." She continued to tell him that he and Alexa's mom should have a conversation about what they are able to help with.

The husband asked for Hannah’s money again, this time, questioning his wife if she would be "willing to give any money that is left from Hannah’s wedding to Alexa," to which she said "no" because she is "giving Hannah the whole account and she could spend the money on what she wants."

Explaining more about their family, the poster said she began working when their daughter was 10 years old. From that point forward, it was decided that she and John would split Hannah’s costs while he would split Alexa’s costs with her mother. She claims that, at that moment, she told John that she was starting a savings account for Hannah and "hoped I could save enough money to pay for her wedding or a down payment on a house."

The woman said their finances are kept separate and the conversation didn’t come up again.

Additionally, she noted that Alexa’s mom had full custody and they only had her every other weekend.

"During those weekends John made all her parenting decisions," she wrote.

An update to the post said Hannah told her fiancé about the situation and he said his parents would pay for half of the wedding.

"I told Hannah the money is still hers and she can use it for the other half and to use the leftover money towards a house," the mom said. "Her and her fiancé are very grateful."

She added that she will work on getting the money in a trust in her name as it is currently in a savings account with both of their names.

People in the comments section quickly sided with the woman, saying that it was not her responsibility to save money for Alexa’s wedding.

"She has two parents to pay for her wedding,” one person wrote of Alexa. “Husband is just trying to look like a good guy to his daughter without having to spend any money on her. Stick to your guns, sounds like your daughter deserves this win.”

"Your husband and his daughter’s mother failed to plan,” another wrote. “That is not your fault, nor your daughter’s.”

A third expressed sympathy for the mother but suggested that Hannah should be told "not to share information like that again" to avoid another conflict.

One commenter expressed sympathy for Alexa, writing, "I see why Alexa is kinda hurt by the situation, but that’s a problem for her to figure out with her parents and learn to manage her envy."

