Need More Moisturizer Than You Used To? There's A Reason For That.

Galina Zhigalova via Getty Images

You may have noticed that as you’ve gotten older, your skin has gotten drier. You’re not alone.

“Most everyone’s skin gets drier as they age,” said Dr. Michelle Henry, a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon with Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan. “We usually start to see dryness setting in, especially for women in that perimenopausal period, between 40 and 50 years of age.” But it happens to everyone, regardless of sex.

Still, the extent varies. “While everyone’s skin gets drier to a degree as we age, some are more susceptible than others,” explained Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, a board-certified dermatologist with Premier Dermatology in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

“Some genetics and ethnicities see these changes more prominently than others, however, your lifestyle choices and skin care habits will provide the biggest impact on how you individually experience [skin dryness as you age],” added Dr. Deanne Mraz, a board-certified dermatologist who is the president and co-founder of Modern Dermatology in Westport, Connecticut.

So, why is drier skin such a sure bet as we age? We asked these three dermatologists to break down the science.

The Science Behind Dry Skin

“As we age, our skin gets thinner and weaker. Our epidermis and dermis thin, our blood vessels become more fragile, and our skin barrier becomes weakened,” Zubritzky explained. “The result is more sensitive, drier skin as our skin barrier no longer can retain water the same way it did when we were younger.”

There are various biological reasons for this. “Oil glands naturally add oil and moisture to our skin, and as we age, these become fewer and fewer in number. This results in dehydrated skin, causing itching and dryness,” Zubritsky noted. “As we age, our skin becomes less efficient at cell renewal. Therefore, we aren’t able to shed our old, dead skin cells as effectively as [during] our younger years. These retained skin cells make the skin look flaky, dull and dry.”

Age-related hormonal changes play a role, too. “Estrogen is really important to our skin’s oil production and overall hydration,” Henry said. “As estrogen levels drop [with age], the skin becomes thinner, drier, and less elastic.” And a similar theory applies to testosterone, too — as levels drop, studies suggest that skin elasticity worsens.

Lifestyle Habits That Increase Age-Related Skin Dryness

People who spend a lot of time in the sun, especially without sun protection, will experience more skin dryness later in life.

“Sun damage fuels the breakdown of collagen and elastin in the skin, compromising the skin barrier, which plays a critical role in helping the skin to regulate its hydration levels,” said Mraz, who recommended using an SPF 30-plus product daily and avoiding tanning beds.

Stress also worsens skin dryness. “When we are chronically stressed, our cortisol levels are high,” Henry said. “When our cortisol levels are high, it impairs our skin’s ability to hold in moisture.”

How To Slow Or Lessen Age-Related Skin Dryness

If you haven’t experienced age-related skin dryness yet, practicing good skin care can help control the extent of future dryness. “Start using skin care that is preventative and reparative,” said Mraz, whose skin care “essentials” include chemical exfoliation, antioxidant serum, moisturizer and SPF.

She recommends using a vitamin C serum to “prevent oxidative damage from environmental toxins,” as well as a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer and a mineral SPF 30-plus product daily.

She also suggested retinol: “If you can introduce a retinol in your 20s, you’ll benefit longer-term.”

Other superstar skin care ingredients that can help fortify the skin’s barrier include ceramides, glycerin and squalene, noted Henry. “These mimic our natural moisturizing factor and will help keep the skin functioning optimally. Staying orally hydrated is also important. Drink lots of water and stay away from things that are dehydrating such as excessive coffee, alcohol, and caffeinated teas.”

People who have oily skin, however, may welcome the age-related dryness. “It might actually take them to a place where [their skin feels] more balanced,” added Henry.

Alleviating Skin Dryness That’s Already Set In

If you’re already experiencing age-related skin dryness, you may want to adapt your skin care routine to improve your symptoms.

“It’s best to look for thick, creamy moisturizing ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid and specific vitamins that will protect our epidermal barrier and prevent transepidermal water loss,” Zubritsky said. “Avoid harsh, stripping soaps and instead choose gentle, hydrating cleansers. It’s also important to avoid anything that will further irritate the skin, so choose a laundry detergent that is free of dyes and perfumes.”

Your lifestyle habits are equally important. “Drink lots of water and load up on water-rich foods as well as omega fatty acids,” Mraz said. “I also recommend putting a cool mist humidifier in the rooms of your home that you spend the most time in. This adds moisture to the air so that your skin can absorb it.”

For an in-office skin care treatment, Mraz suggested a HydraFacial to “deeply clean the skin, while boosting it with deep hydration.”

Those comfortable with more invasive treatments may want to try “resurfacing lasers and chemical peels to rid the skin of dead cells and give it more luminosity,” Henry added. “Microneedling and radiofrequency lasers will help thicken the skin, making it less thin and less prone to drying out.”

In the market for a good moisturizer for aging skin? Dermatologists love these.

A deeply hydrating retinol cream

Amazon

A deeply hydrating retinol cream

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Mina Amin called RoC's Retinol Correxion max hydration cream an "ultimate miracle worker to nourish and rejuvenate [the] face and neck." She considers it to be very hydrating for dry skin — thanks to the inclusion of two popular humectants, hyaluronic acid and glycerin — and it includes peptides to support the skin's natural collagen. The main active is retinol, which accelerates cellular turnover to promote collagen production and reduce the appearance of fine lines and lack of elasticity.

$22.86+ at Amazon

$34.99 at Ulta

$26.97 at Walmart

A CeraVe night cream with a peptide complex

Amazon

A CeraVe night cream with a peptide complex

Dr. Azza Halim, a Florida-based physician with a focus in aesthetic medicine, suggested this night cream by CeraVe because it contains a unique peptide complex to support skin elasticity and niacinamide for soothing. And like all of CeraVe's dermatologist-beloved formulations, the thick cream contains three essential ceramides, which help ensure a strong skin barrier.

$17.44 at Amazon

$23.99 at Ulta

$17.03 at Walmart

A famed ceramide cream

Amazon

A famed ceramide cream

If you're not looking for any active ingredients in your cream and just want a really solid moisturizer that will effectively stave off dry skin, Amin suggested CeraVe's classic moisturizing cream, a versatile product that's been recommended to us more times than we can count. It’s a rich, non-greasy and fast-absorbing cream that releases a steady stream of moisturizing ingredients, including essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid. It’s also fragrance-free, so it’s great for even the most sensitive skin types.

$17.78+ at Amazon

$17.78+ at Ulta

$14.62 at Walmart

A double-repair prebiotic moisturizer

Amazon

A double-repair prebiotic moisturizer

"[This]is made with niacinamide to help with fine lines, appearance of large pores, and dark spots," Amin said of this popular heavier-weight moisturizer by French pharmacy staple brand, La Roche-Posay. It features the brand's signature prebiotic thermal spring water, which is rich in antioxidants, three ceramides that mimic the lipids in the skin's natural barrier.

It's available at Amazon and Ulta for full price but you can get it for 25% off in Dermstore's anniversary sale using the "CHEERS" coupon code at checkout.

$23.99 at Amazon

$19.99 with coupon at Dermstore (regularly $23.99)

$24.99 at Ulta

A clinical ceramide treatment cream

Dermstore

A clinical ceramide treatment cream

Dr. Y. Claire Chang, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology, previously shared with HuffPost some of her favorite anti-aging creams, and this ceramide treatment cream by SkinMedica was among them. Although it was initially formulated to heal post-procedural skin, either from laser or chemical peels, it can also do wonders for extremely dry or compromised skin. It's been formulated with a unique collagen-promoting peptide blend aimed at targeted fine lines and, of course, ceramides, which are the essential building blocks of a healthy and hydrated skin barrier.

Find this at both Amazon and Dermstore but you can get it for 25% off in Dermstore's anniversary sale using the "CHEERS" coupon code at checkout.

$57.60 with coupon at Dermstore (regularly $72)

$68.40 at Amazon

A regenerating retinol cream

Amazon

A regenerating retinol cream

This rapid wrinkle repair cream by Neutrogena was another former recommendation from Chang. It uses an accelerated retinol complex to promote cellular turnover — a process that can lead to greater collagen production, better skin texture and a reduced appearance of fine lines. It also contains a hydrating dose of hyaluronic acid and can be suitable in treating crepey skin. Note that if you're new to retinols, they do have the potential to cause mild flaking and irritation in the first couple weeks of use. They can also cause skin to be more sensitive to the sun, so it's important to wear sunscreen.

$20.49+ at Amazon

$28.49 at Ulta

$27.89 at Walmart

An omega-filled retinol-alternative moisturizer

Sephora

An omega-filled retinol-alternative moisturizer

The Inkey List'sbakuchiol cream was previously suggested by Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, a Miami-based board-certified dermatologist, as a moisturizer for those in need of a natural retinol alternative, which can potentially offer similar benefits as retinoids, without the irritation. According to her, it performs well, and for $15, it can be a good way to see if you tolerate this ingredient that can promote cellular turnover. The lightweight cream is formulated with 1% bakuchiol to target the appearance of fine lines and loss of elasticity, as well as hydrating squalane and nourishing sacha inchi oil, a plant-derived oil rich in omega-3.

$15 at Sephora

$15 at The Inkey List

A restorative day cream for menopausal skin

Sephora

A restorative day cream for menopausal skin

This intensive and restorative day cream by Clarins is New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick'sformer pick for anyone with deeply dehydrated and menopausal skin. She said it incorporates organic harungana, which works similar to retinol while also being gentle on the skin.



"It also contains the anti-pollution complex to protect the skin from changes related to pollution and blue light," she said.

$134 at Sephora

$134 at Ulta

$134 at Nordstrom

An antioxidant moisturizer

Amazon

An antioxidant moisturizer

"Antioxidants like vitamin C help to protect the skin from environmental factors and free radicals, while brightening the complexion," Amin said about antioxidants and their potential place in moisturizers for mature skin.

"Skincare Junkies Megadose face moisturizer combines antioxidant, anti-pollution, and anti-aging benefits into a silky lightweight moisturizer that won’t clog pores," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose previously said of this dermatologist-developed cream. She explained that it contains a blend of coenzyme Q10, resveratrol, green tea and vitamin C — all of which work together to protect skin from premature skin aging and support collagen production.



"Ceramides and hyaluronic acid in a seven-molecular-weight blend hydrate and plump [skin]," she added. Murphy-Rose recommends using this every morning as a daily moisturizer, along with sunscreen.

$68 at Amazon

$68 at Skincare Junkie

A lactic acid dewy cream

Sephora

A lactic acid dewy cream

According to Amin, in addition to antioxidants like vitamin C, which help to protect the skin from environmental factors and free radicals while brightening the complexion, alpha hydroxy acids can be a beneficial ingredient for mature skin. Based on this suggestion, we found the Dewy Deep Cream by Dr. Dennis Gross, a rich and silky moisturizer that gives skin a bouncy, glowy finish and a smoother, brighter complexion. Its base includes nourishing seed oils and extracts and reviewers with mature skin claim that their skin "has never looked better."

Find this at Nordstrom and Sephora but right now, you can get it for 25% off in Dermstore's anniversary sale using the "CHEERS" coupon code at checkout.

Promising Nordstrom review: "Game Changer. I'm 58 yrs young and let me tell you this is the BEST moisturizer I have ever used. I won't mention other high end brands that I've used but one of them is over $200.00. My skin has never looked better. I'm gifting it to my friends that's how much I love it! My skin literally glows after using it & it's the first time my husband noticed/said anything after I have used a product. His comment was "Babe, your skin looks beautiful". Dr. Gross nailed it on this one!" — KelAHill

$77 at Nordstrom

$77 at Sephora

$60 with coupon at Dermstore (regularly $75)

A fragrance-free sculpting cream

Amazon

A fragrance-free sculpting cream

According to Halim, the fragrance-free Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting cream contains hyaluronic acid, amino-peptide fragments, and niacinamide, which all work together to hydrate and firm the skin. It can be a good affordable option for anyone looking to infuse their skin with trusted ingredients for a more supple complexion.

$20.90 at Amazon

Trial Size: $9.94+ at Walmart

$29.99 at Walgreens

A luscious cream with age-defying ingredients

Sephora

A luscious cream with age-defying ingredients

Garshick previously suggested Charlotte Tilbury's Magic cream, which she said "works to boost moisture and improves radiance of the skin, offering both immediate and long-term improvements." It's a luxe formulation of hyaluronic acid, peptides, vitamins C and E and more, and according to Garshick it can plump skin and potentially reduce the appearance of fine lines.

$30+ at Sephora

$65+ at Charlotte Tilbury

$30+ at Nordstrom

A lightweight pro-collagen cream with SPF 30

Amazon

A lightweight pro-collagen cream with SPF 30

For an UV-protective option, we found the Elemis Pro-Collagen marine cream, an SPF-containing version of the original formula, which still contains "botanical and marine extracts combine in this potent formula to firm your skin and deliver antioxidants," according to the brand. It has a lightweight texture that layers well under makeup, an emollient shea butter base to boost skin's level of hydration and plenty of promising reviews to support its compatibility with mature skin.

Promising Dermstore reviews: "As a mature lady a good moisturizer is important. I find Elemis pro collagen products amazing with great results and they feel really good on the skin." — Maggie MG

"I appreciate the lightweight, non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly into my skin, making it an excellent base for makeup. I love that I've noticed the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles diminishing while the firmness and elasticity of my skin is improving. I appreciate the inclusion of SPF 30 protecting my face against harmful UV rays. Lastly, I love the hydrating properties, leaving skin feeling rejuvenated without feeling heavy or oily." — Theresa H.

$105 at Dermstore (regularly $140)

Trial Size: $50+ at Sephora

Trial Size: $52+ at Amazon

A multi-use cream for thin, fragile skin

Amazon

A multi-use cream for thin, fragile skin

This all-over moisturizer is formulated specifically for mature skin that's thin, crepey or prone to damage. It contains ceramides to help strengthen skin and make it more resilient, retinol to help with loss of firmness, antioxidant-rich niacinamide and glycolic acid, a chemical exfoliant that can help improve the look and feel of skin.

Promising Amazon reviews: "I finally found a moisturizing treatment cream for MATURE, THIN SKIN! I didn' think there was one. This cream is perfect for the tender thin skin of an elderly person with bruises and scratches. It feels so awesome on my bruised arm that I want to sing after applying it. The cream is of perfect consitency; not too thick so that it's difficult to squeeze out of the tube, not too thin so it runs like water. The cream gets absorbed quickly and leaves the skin feeling supple and smooth. I also noticed that the crepe-like skin on the upper arms seemed smoothed to look better; a great side effect! Love this product!" — Bella's mom

"I love your Dermend for bruises - which at age 77 happen far to often for very little reason. So when I saw the new Fragile Skin Moisturizing Cream: Formula to Restore & Rejuvenate Mature Skin, I wanted to try it. It's really lovely to use, and does seem to increase the overall moisture level in the skin. It softens and soothes crepey old skin - makes you more comfortable. PLEASE put it out in a LARGE pump-bottle size. Fiddling with these little tubes is fine on a trip, but at home, let's be practical about how much." — physics prof

$27.80 at Amazon

An elasticity-boosting peptide cream

Sephora

An elasticity-boosting peptide cream

According to Halim, Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide cream is rich in nine different peptides, growth factors, and amino acids to support skin’s resilience and texture. This well-known rich and fast-absorbing cream also contains pygmy water lily stem cell extract and folic acid ferment, both of which claim to promote more elasticity, bounce and serve as an excellent source of antioxidants to prevent premature skin aging.

$22+ at Sephora

$69+ at Ulta

$22+ at Amazon

