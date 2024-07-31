The most desirable soil type for a thriving garden

Every garden expert will tell you that the secret to a thriving garden is all down understanding your soil type. Not all UK gardens are blessed with the most desirable soil (hint: it's loam) but knowing how to identify and work with the soil you have is a good first step.

There are two things you need to do:

Identify your soil type – do a simple touch and feel test by rubbing the soil between your fingers. Choose plants that thrive in your soil to encourage healthy growth and vibrant blooms.

Clay soil

'Clay soil will feel sticky and smooth when wet, easily forming a ball or even a sausage shape without any signs of cracking,' explains gardening expert and author Sarah Raven, who has launched four new border collections each containing plants tailored to suit common soil types.



While clay can become compacted, it tends to be nutrient-rich, retaining water well and draining slowly. 'In clay soil, plant persicaria, veronicastrum virginicum, delavayi, and alchemilla mollis. These plants thrive in moisture-retentive soils, handling the dense structure well while also adding bold, brilliant colour that pollinators love,' continues Sarah.

Maryia Afanasyeva - Getty Images

Sandy soil

Sandy soil will feel gritty between your fingers and the grains won’t stick together when squeezed. It's free-draining and warms up quickly in spring, but it's usually low in nutrients and moisture. 'A Mediterranean-inspired garden is perfect for sandy soil,' says Sarah. 'Consider erigeron, nepeta x faasseenii, lindheimeri, and thyme. These plants are reliable, perfumed, enjoy the well-drained conditions, and tolerate drought well.'

Alex Manders - Getty Images

Loam soil

Loam soil has velvety or flour-like texture when dry and will roll into a weak ball shape when wet. 'Loam is the most desirable soil type for gardens, offering good drainage while also retaining moisture and nutrients particularly well,' explains Sarah. 'If you’re lucky enough to have loamy soil, you can support a wide range of plants and vegetables. You can create both a thriving kitchen garden packed with carrots and tomatoes and perennial borders sporting abundant flowers like delphinium and phlox.'

Katrin Ray Shumakov - Getty Images

Silty soil

Silty soil is quite rare, with a slightly soapy, slippery texture. What plants work best? Irises, hardy geraniums, and willow trees thanks to its excellent moisture retention and fertility.

Alex Manders - Getty Images

Peaty soil

Peaty soil is also hard to come by but holds plenty of moisture and has a spongy texture when squeezed. It supports acid-loving plants such as rhododendrons, azaleas, and heather.

ASOBOV - Getty Images

Chalky soil



Chalky soil is alkaline and free-draining, although low in nutrients. It contains large lumps and is difficult to mould. 'Chalky soil is the soil type we have here at Perch Hill and is known for being tricky,' says Sarah. 'Lavender, philadelphus, verbena, and erysimum tolerate the soil’s alkaline nature and add a full, vibrant look that will be a hit with visiting pollinators too.'

Alex Manders - Getty Images

Different soil types in the UK

For gardeners working with new ground, knowing the common soils in your area will give you a head start in preparing your garden, says Sarah. In South East England, Kent, Sussex, and Surrey are mostly home to chalky soil. Meanwhile South West England (including Cornwall and Devon) is known for having loamy and clay soils.

You'll find a mix of clay and loamy soils in the Midlands, and the North East is mostly home to clay and peaty soils.

Chris Price - Getty Images

As previously noted, silty soil is rarely present in UK gardens but you’re most likely to find it in the North West near to riverside cities like Liverpool and Manchester.

Scotland is home to varied soil types. You’re likely to find peaty soil in the Highlands and sandy soil in the Lowlands. Meanwhile, Wales is blessed with silty and loamy soils.

Follow House Beautiful on TikTok and Instagram.







You Might Also Like