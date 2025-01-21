The most exciting destinations to visit in 2025: from Koh Samui to Sarajevo

With January feeling like it’s seriously dragging it heels, it’s time to plot our escape to somewhere far-flung or infinitely chicer than dark, wet London. Whether you have your sights set on a cultural weekender, an off-the-beaten-track adventure, or the ultimate fly and flop break, we have your guide to this year’s hottest destinations.

The new paradise: Sumba, Indonesia

(Cap Koroso)

This Indonesian island is the paradise-esque destination on so many travel insiders’ lips right now. And for good reason — still under the radar versus the country’s well-trodden Lombok and Nusa Penida, and double the size of frenetic Bali, but with around a quarter of the population, it remains largely unspoilt. It’s a place where wild horses and buffalo roam free and you can find stretches of white sand beach to chill on without anyone else in sight. “It is an island gem that you’ll immediately fall in love with and want to keep all to yourself,” says travel writer and author Gina Jackson. “It’s long been touted as one of the best surf destinations in the world, but there’s lots more to get stuck into, from discovering local villages to getting deep within the wilderness: the island’s ever-changing landscape is home to rugged mountains, waterfalls and dense rainforest.” Choose from Nihi, “the first hotel on the island and something of a Sumbanese legend!”, or look at sleek, local art-filled Cap Karoso and the elegantly rustic The Sanubari. Hayley Spencer

The coolest hotels in Amsterdam, Netherlands

(Rosewood)

Yes, cheap flights from City Airport to Amsterdam mean many Londoners see it as their second city already, but 2025 is a big year for the Netherlands’ capital, as it celebrates its 750th anniversary in October. Plus, the return of direct Eurostar routes from February (with a brief hiatus in March) will make it even easier to nip over for a weekend escape. Summer is a great time to go, as festivities will include a major party in June. Though the city and especially its De Negen Straatjes (The Nine Streets) are a treat year-round, thanks to chic boutiques and vintage shopping, world-class museums such as the Rijksmuseum — with its healthy collection of Rembrandts and Van Goghs — and a lively food and drink scene. The Dam also has a wealth of brilliant design-led stays, such as the sleek Conservatorium in the museum quarter and the city’s original five-star stay, The Pulitzer. Plus this year a new Rosewood throws open its doors in the historic Palace of Justice building in June, while grand dame De L’Europe has unveiled 14 chic new suites designed by local leading names in art and design. It’s time to shake off any stag and hen stereotypes off this city for good. Hayley Spencer

Live The White Lotus life in Koh Samui, Thailand

(Four Seasons)

In February Emmy-winning class parody The White Lotus will return to our screens for a third series, and while the plot lines evoke a holiday from hell, the location promises to be paradise defined. Previously Maui, Hawaii and Taormina, Sicily have triggered “The White Lotus effect” of travellers flocking to the same shores as the cast — especially at the Four Seasons hotels, which serve as the real-world locations for filming. With Koh Samui, the second largest of Thailand’s islands, chosen as the next backdrop for the show, expect a legion of copycats to visit this year. If you want to be among them, Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui has availability throughout the year (for now) — and failing that, there are often deals to be had at family-friendly Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort. Hayley Spencer

Why royalty and the glitterati love Costa Smeralda, Sardinia

(Romazzino)

This well-known corner of Sardinia was the place to be seen by the glitterati in the 1960s and 1970s. Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn and Princess Margaret were regulars, and it was immortalised in iconic photos by Slim Aarons. Now it’s set for a renaissance, says travel writer Mary Lussiana. “Costa Smeralda is gearing up to become a hotspot this year. The Belmond Romazzino hotel which opened in 2024 will soon be joined by a Cheval Blanc, a Rocco Forte hotel and a Mandarin Oriental — making this the latest destination for luxe-seeking travellers,” she says. Stretching across 10km of coastline in the northwest of the island, its golden coves and crystal waters are postcard perfect. And its main town of Porto Cervo retains all the charm of its heyday, where yachts jostle in the harbour and streets are lined with high-end boutiques and bustling restaurants. La dolce vita indeed. Hayley Spencer

An unexpectedly cool city break in Ghent, Belgium

(Mr & Mrs Smith)

Avoid the throngs and consider a second city or “detour destination” over a capital city. Mr & Mrs Smith co-founder and CEO, Tamara Lohan, shouts out medieval city Ghent, in Belgium, which saw four times the number of bookings versus 2023 in the last quarter of 2024. “The city’s rich heritage and cutting-edge culture are paired with exceptional local dining and art, from the famous Saint Bavo’s Cathedral to the quirky independent galleries dotted throughout town,” says Lohan. Book into 1898 The Post hotel — a chic restored former post office in the heart of the charming old town, which is moments from landmarks like the Gravensteen Castle and the serene Korenmarkt square. Hayley Spencer

Trendy cocktails and history on a budget in Sarajevo

(Unsplash)

If it’s cheap airfares and the promise of unique culture that you’re after this year, book a return to historic Sarajevo asap. Skyscanner reports a 45 per cent price drop over the past year to the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, thanks to new routes. The London Standard contributor Suzanne Moore has long been fascinated by the “Jerusalem of Europe”, which she calls a “a crucible of history”. It is known for its long and storied past of religious and cultural diversity, and is famously the site of the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in 1914, which led to the First World War. But it has much more to offer than remnants of the past. “Go for its incredible people. Go to understand the siege and what people lived through. Go to watch the moon rise over the mosque. Go for its wonderful little sausages (cevapi). Go to smoke shisha in the old town. Go drink a cocktail in a trendy bar. Go for its amazing soul,” implores Moore. This isn’t a place known for its luxury hotels, but all the better for travellers on a budget. İsa Begov Hamam Hotel offers rooms from £100 and has a tranquil hammam. Hayley Spencer

White sand beaches in Okinawa, Japan

(Walk Japan)

Japan remains one of the world’s most captivating countries for globe-trotters, having been named Conde Nast Traveller’s reader’s choice of 2024. And while frenetic Tokyo has had a major moment in recent years, the tranquil Okinawa archipelago is emerging as a must-visit. Notable for its coral reefs, sub-tropical forests and white-sand beaches, it is ripe for exploration. And 2025 is a great time to visit, given that Skyscanner reports that air fares have plummeted 39 per cent in the past year. Walk Japan offers the six-night Yaeyama: Okinawa Voyage tour in June, which will appeal to those looking to embrace the trend for “soft travel”, used to describe getaways which enable a slower pace of life and the chance to experience a country like a local. The tour will see participants traverse the island’s incredible land and seascapes on foot, as well as by kayak, sea paddle board and with a snorkel. Or for something more sedate, Rosewood’s idyllic new outpost on the southern Miyako Island opens in March. Villas have their own private pools, landscaped gardens and ocean views. Bliss. Hayley Spencer

It’s even easier to get to the Maldives now

(Nautilus)

It can’t be just us whose feeds are awash with smug pictures of colleagues and friends who’ve splashed out on a trip to the Maldives to escape the dreaded London winter. While the Indian Ocean islands have been a bucket list destination and honeymoon favourite for decades, a slew of new hotel openings have seen a growing number of travellers flocking to its pristine white sand beaches this past year. And in 2025, a swish new terminal at its Velana International Airport aims to make it even easier for international visitors to jet in. As well as the dazzling azure waters, promise of year-round sun, and immaculate over-water accommodation, there’s now a burgeoning ultra-luxe wellness scene to recommend it. Guests have access to alternative healers from around the globe at hotels such as The Nautilus, located at the stunning Baa Atoll, and the St Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, on the small island of the same name. If you can’t beat them, join them, we say. Hayley Spencer

Gen Z are flocking to Rio de Janeiro

(Hotel Fasano Rio de Janeiro)

Noticed a mass exodus of young people in the capital recently? It’s because they’ve abandoned London’s dreary winter for the white shores of Rio de Janeiro. What started with the nation’s iconic football jerseys becoming a Gen Z fashion staple a few years back has evolved into a TikTok-driven PR campaign promising a life of baile funk-soundtracked sunsets, caipirinha-fueled street parties (known as blocos) and of course, magnificent carnival celebrations — and young people are, unsurprisingly, eating it up. The hundreds they’ll pay for flights will be offset by the affordability of life in Brazil’s self-proclaimed “marvellous city”, where stuffy tube commutes are replaced by sunrise mountain hikes and surfing, and mundane supermarket meal deals are swapped for colourful açai bowls and fresh coconut water. Hard to argue with, really. The chic set are staying at Fasano in Ipanema; everyone else stays in Airbnbs. Jordan Page

Viking ruins in Greenland

(Ponant)

Do unspoilt, off-the beaten track destinations really still exist? In Greenland, yes. Its capital Nuuk finally got its own international airport at the end of last year, a huge step in making it more accessible — and yet the vast island, with its bright and colourful houses surrounded by glaciers, fjords, mountains and fauna still only has 56 miles of paved roads. But from the Ilulissat Icefjord Centre (which overlooks the area where its ice cap meets the sea) to flower valley trails, Viking ruins and glacier walks, there is a huge, and wild, area to explore. As higher temperatures are making us rethink where we want to spend our summers, travel companies are reporting a rise in people wanting to spend time in northern European states, and cooler, more adventurous destinations. Smart explorers are heading for Greenland, whether that’s on a cruise (look at sailing with HX or Ponant) or with a travel company such as Discover the World, which offers 11 different trips to the island. Harriet Addison

Singapore finds its cool

(The Standard Singapore)

This is the year that Singapore officially shakes off its reputation as a stopover. Yes, it’s super techy airport is a treat when you’re in transit, but the opening of an ultra-cool new outpost from American brand The Standard is a reason to stay on in the Garden City. Bringing buzz to the leafy Orchard Road area, it is a breath of fresh air versus the casino-like hotel locales such as the Downtown Core and Outram. Expect to see younger tourists prowling the city with their Anthony Bourdian food guides, taking advantage of cheap eats at the local hawker centres, where a platter of the region’s beloved chicken rice (plus trimmings) can be acquired for an easy £7. Plus, Singapore Airlines launched a five-times weekly direct service from London Gatwick to Singapore Changi Airport, making it easier than ever to fly directly (and less likely that you’ll only be there on your way to Bali). Maddy Mussen