These Are the Most-Searched Fashion Items of Q2

Lyst just released its Q2 report for 2024, detailing the hottest designers, must-have items and brands to watch within the fashion industry, based on rising searches and customer data. In a sort-of-surprise turn of events, LOEWE is once again back on top as the hottest brand in the world, likely a result of its continually impressive brand ambassadors, collaborations and of course: Challengers. Coming in at second place is Miu Miu (last quarter's hottest brand) with Prada following closely behind, alongside Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta -- making up the top five.

Elsewhere, the report sees Coach re-enter the Lyst Index for the first time since 2022, making its debut at number 20. The re-introduction of Coach is reflective of its overall resurgence this year -- due to accessible price points, a rise in its vintage silhouettes and its Tabby bag, which also features in this quarter's hottest items list.

Alongside the hottest items and brands, the index introduces us to a selection of brands that are seemingly "moving fast" and rising the ranks. This quarter sees On Running taking the top spot, which is hardly a surprise given brand ambassadors like Zendaya and FKA twigs, plus its ongoing collaboration with LOEWE.

Take a look at this quarter's hottest items below and for the full report, head to the Lyst website.

1. LOEWE x On Cloudtilt LOEWE 2.0

The ON x LOEWE Cloudtilt 2.0 sneakers are this quarter's hottest product, with the collaboration resulting in a 308% increase in searches for On after their release. The new colorway landed in May this year, following the duo's first team-up back in October 2023 and its launch coincided with the release of Challengers -- a film which LOEWE Creative Director Jonathan Anderson designed the costumes for.

2. Adidas SL72 Sneakers

The Adidas SL72 OG comes in as the second-hottest product of Q2, following the Samba's year-long reign in 2023. The popularity of the new silhouette appears to signal a shift towards sleeker, sports-inspired footwear and a potential saturation of the Samba which left consumers wanting something different. The silhouette also featured in a recent collaboration with it-girl brand Sporty & Rich, which likely contributed to its rise.

3. Coach Tabby Bag

Coach features pretty heavily in this quarter's report, both making its way back into the hottest brands ranking and featuring in the hottest items list. The Tabby bag is one that's risen in popularity in recent months, likely due to its classic, timeless silhouette and an overall increase in Coach's appeal.

4. Casablanca Shirt

Next up is a classic crochet knit shirt from Casablanca, with searches up 161% quarter-on-quarter. The rise is likely due to a combination of the growing tenniscore trend, alongside seasonal interest in resort-wear and vacation clothing.

5. Dragon Diffusion Santa Croce Tote Bag

Dragon Diffusion is a new entry for Lyst, with its Santa Croce woven leather tote bag coming in fifth in the hottest items list. Searches for the brand's made-to-order bags have increased by 197% this quarter, likely due to them being a more accessible alternative to Bottega Veneta's Intrecciato weave, alongside a rise in popularity of the cherry red hue.

6. High Sport Flared Pants

Similarly, High Sport marks another new entry for Lyst, with searches for the brand increasing by 42% this quarter. The brand was founded by Alissa Zachary, who spent ten years merchandising for The Row, alongside working with brands like Khaite. The brand's red flared pants enter the hottest products list at number six.

7. AMYLYNN Puffball Dress

AMYLYNN's new puffball dress comes in at number seven, with searches for the style rising by 53% in April, after the dress went viral on TikTok -- generating over 61.6 million posts. Offering a range of colorways at an affordable price (£109 GBP), the flattering silhouette boasts a versatile design that can be cinched or tied depending on the wearer's preference, something which typically adds to the virality.

8. COS Fisherman Sandals

Next on the list is COS' fisherman sandals, a surprising addition given the overall rise in ballet flats, mules and hybrid silhouettes. Likely rising in popularity due to a growing desire for unique summer sandals and flats, the cost-effective option also likely rivals higher-priced brands like The Row and alaia.

9. Dries Van Noten Sneakers

Similar to adidas' SL72 sneakers, the Dries Van Noten suede option echoes the shift towards sport and cleat-inspired shapes in footwear, fusing a range of brat-inspired greens (aka the color of the season) for a statement look.

10. Prada Symbole Sunglasses

Finally, Prada's Symbole Sunglasses come in at number 10, with its alien-esque shape echoing recent launches from brands like Gentle Monster and Mugler, Balenciaga and Maison Margiela. The sleek black frame and cat-eye shape suggests that classic styles like square and rectangular tortoiseshell frames may be out for now, with darker, edgier styles the new fashion crowd favorite.