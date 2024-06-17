Make the Most of Your Visit in These 11 Miami Neighborhoods

The culturally diverse neighborhoods in and around Miami and Miami Beach offer world-renowned cuisine, festivals, international art and culture, iconic architecture, thrilling sports events, and much more.

Plan your next trip to Miami by exploring all these areas have to offer.

Miami Beach

The three neighborhoods of popular Miami Beach — South Beach, Mid Beach, and North Beach — offer distinct and exciting fun flavors.

Miami Gardens

Get ready to feel the noise in Miami Gardens, home to the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium, music festivals, and the Miami International Autodrome, which hosts a wide variety of sporting events and concerts. Hard Rock Stadium is also gearing up to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

The neighborhood also offers soulful Caribbean fare that will take your taste buds on a mouthwatering journey.

Historic Overtown

Soak up Miami’s rich history in the neighborhood formerly known as Little Broadway, which is known for its booming cultural scene. The success of restaurants like Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Michelin-recommended Red Rooster Overtown, with a menu full of Caribbean, Southern, and African cuisine, is just one example of the area’s luxe offerings. Find more delicious eats at spots serving up delicious soul food, mouthwatering wings, and local barbecue.

You can also experience Overton’s past on display at the historic Lyric Theater and the Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum, while the Hampton Art Lovers gallery, located in the Historic Ward Rooming House, will dazzle you with work from remarkable Black artists.

Little Havana

Little Havana is an enclave bursting with culture. Explore the area’s main street of Calle Ocho to sample cigars and fresh fruit. Learn about Latin history at the Calle Ocho Walk of Fame and Cuban Memorial Plaza, and delve into incredible works of art at the numerous galleries there. If you’re there in March, you can enjoy Latin dance and sounds at the massive Calle Ocho Music Festival.

The neighborhood is also home to loanDepot Park, where you can catch a Miami Marlins game or other exciting entertainment. And, of course, you’ll find some of the best Cuban food in the country at spots like Michelin-recommended Versailles or Bib Gourmand-recognized Chug’s Diner. There are also bakeries, ice cream parlors, and many other restaurants offering delicious cuisine from around the globe.

Coconut Grove

This bayside gem is Miami’s oldest neighborhood and your destination for all things watercraft. The area’s Biscayne Bay shoreline makes it perfect for a sailing lesson or charter.

The area also boasts Indie and Bohemian boutique shopping and dining at the retail center CocoWalk. It’s home to two of Miami’s current Michelin-starred restaurants (the Cuban/French-inspired Ariete and the Mesoamerican Los Félix). The area also has vibrant art galleries, farmers markets, and several fun events to check out.

Downtown Miami

Frost Museum

This hub of finance, dining, art, and entertainment is perfect for exploring Miami’s one-of-a-kind museum offerings, which include aquarium- and planetarium-equipped Frost Museum of Science, the modern and contemporary art-focused Pérez Art Museum Miami and HistoryMiami, a Smithsonian affiliate museum.

You can catch a performance or concert — from a Broadway show to musical performances by world-class bands — at the downtown Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts or spend a home game with the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center.

Wynwood

This former warehouse district is now Miami’s largest outdoor street art museum. From private galleries with art for sale to the street murals at the Wynwood Walls to the vibrant Museum of Graffiti, you’re sure to find art that speaks to you. Get a taste of the neighborhood with Wynwood Art Walk’s guided tours and hands-on experiences.

The neighborhood also offers shoppers trendy streetwear stops, as well as amazing restaurants serving everything from tacos to Italian, sushi, and seafood.

Allapattah

Continue your art tour of Miami with stops at Allapattah’s Rubell Museum — which houses the Rubell family’s outstanding personal collection — the contemporary art-focused El Espacio 23 or the interactive and astounding Superblue. Then, head to one of the top-notch restaurants nearby, which serves various cuisines including Dominican, barbecue, and Basque.

Doral

Doral is a thriving area just west of Miami International Airport that houses gorgeous parks and best-in-class golf courses. CityPlace Doral is a well-known shopping destination with outdoor dining and entertainment. Downtown Doral draws plenty of visitors to enjoy its playground, nature trails, sand volleyball courts, trampoline park, and plenty of dining. Doral offers countless cuisine options, including Shoma Bazaar Food Hall, a hub of colliding culinary options from around the world. You can also find South American cuisine, fresh ceviche at Pisco Y Nazca Doral, and hot-off-the-griddle arepas at La Uchireña.

Sunny Isles Beach/Aventura

These north Miami neighborhoods offer family-friendly outdoor experiences like the Tidal Cove water park, the public Newport Fishing Pier, and 22 Sunny Isles Beach water access points, which include the amenity-laden Samson Oceanfront Park. The area is also home to Oleta River State Park, where you can kayak, canoe, or paddleboard through a mangrove-lined estuary and keep an eye on local wildlife.

Aventura Mall, Miami’s largest and popular must-visit spot, with a beautifully designed space featuring more than 300 luxury boutiques, 50-plus eclectic and diverse dining options, and world-class contemporary art.