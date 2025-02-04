Mum designs app to ease routines for autistic son

Kevin Hay - BBC News, South West
·2 min read
A young boy in a black top looks down at a phone while a faired haired woman looks at him.
James's friend Finley, who is also autistic, helped Ms Malthouse design the app [BBC]

The mother of an autistic boy in Devon has created an app that aims to take the stress out of everyday activities.

Rachael Malthouse, who lives in Tavistock, came up with the idea as she struggled to get her son James ready for school in the mornings.

The 11-year-old found getting dressed and brushing teeth could be overwhelming, she said.

Ms Malthouse, who is doing a PHD at the University of Plymouth, said the app -Jam Up! - worked by making daily tasks into a game guided by a cartoon pet.

A phone with a screen showing a cartoon boy with some words about brushing teeth.
Rachael Malthouse's said the app's animated pet told her son what to do "rather than having me nagging" [BBC]

She said: "He finds those tasks uncomfortable and frustrating. It's difficult for him to get started.

"I thought maybe there could be an app or a tool that could help us manage our lives a bit more easily.

"But when I looked there was nothing that was really catering for autistic children to manage these things."

James did not want to be interviewed, but his 12-year-old friend Finley, who is also autistic and helped Ms Malthouse design the app, was happy to talk about how it works.

Ms Malthouse said: "You can structure how you are going to get dressed, what item of clothing you are going to put on first.

"Then it gives you a timer and you can aim to try and get that item of clothing on in the time that you have set."

Asked if the element of structure was important, Finley nodded in agreement.

He said: "Yes, if there isn't any structure then I feel anxious."

Ms Malthouse said: "On a good day you can give him the app and he can get dressed and clean his teeth on his own.

"On a day when he is finding things a bit more tricky, I can help him. But he has got the animated pet telling him what to do, rather than having me nagging him, which reduces some of the stress and friction we were having before."

The National Autistic Society said it welcomed any initiative that helped support families with everyday tasks, as long as it was done in an encouraging and positive way.

The app is due to be launched to the public later this week.

Follow BBC Devon on X, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links

Latest Stories

  • Apple is ‘deeply concerned’ about AltStore’s porn app

    Apple says it's "deeply concerned" after a porn app called Hot Tub launched in the third-party AltStore.

  • OpenAI launches new AI tool to facilitate research tasks

    Deep research is powered by a version of the upcoming OpenAI o3 model optimized for web browsing and data analysis. Users have to give a prompt and OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT will find, analyze, and synthesize several online sources such as text, images, and PDFs to create a comprehensive report at the level of a research analyst, OpenAI said. OpenAI added that deep research is still in its early stages and has limitations.

  • Parents say Snapchat makes it easy for drug dealers to sell to their kids

    An Ontario father says he lives in constant fear that his 15-year-old son will overdose — and blames the social media app Snapchat. "He can't get through the day without using drugs," said Roger, a pseudonym CBC is using to protect his son's identity.The addiction issues began with cannabis use in eighth grade, says Roger, but recently, he says his son began using psychedelics like LSD."It became very scary going from 'It's just a little weed' to something like that," he said, adding that his so

  • AppLovin (APP) Leverages AI-Driven Axon Engine for E-Commerce Advertising Growth

    We recently published a list of 10 AI Stocks on Analysts’ Radar Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) stands against other AI stocks on analysts’ radar right now. According to a report from Technavio, the global artificial intelligence (AI) market size is estimated to […]

  • Billionaire Ambani's Reliance brings Shein back to India after 2020 app ban

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -Reliance Retail has launched an app in India to sell fashionwear from China's Shein under a licensing deal, almost five years since Shein's app was banned in the country after getting caught up in a diplomatic tussle. Reliance, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, launched the app on Saturday morning, said a person with direct knowledge of Reliance's launch plans. Neither parent Reliance Industries nor Shein responded to requests for comment outside of business hours.

  • Software firm Dassault Systemes sees higher sales, earnings in 2025

    (Reuters) -Software developer Dassault Systemes on Tuesday forecast revenue growth of between 6% and 8% for 2025, up from 5% last year, counting on its competitive positioning after its software revenue improved in the final quarter of 2024. It also sees an operating margin of between 32.6% and 32.9%, compared with the 2024 margin of 31.9%. Dassault's German peer SAP, Europe's largest software maker, raised its 2025 operating profit outlook last week, as it anticipates accelerating cloud revenue growth.

  • Their Parents May Not Know It, But Most 11- And 12-Year-Olds Are On TikTok

    Parental controls aren't foolproof, but there are other effective measures families can take.

  • Ye And Bianca Censori Caused A Massive Stir At Grammys With NSFW Look

    It wasn't just Bianca Censori's near-naked red carpet look that got people talking on Sunday night.

  • Kanye West’s Wife, Bianca Censori, Was Completely Nude at the 2025 Grammys and We Need to Talk About It

    The couple was clearly hoping to attract attention, but at whose expense?

  • Fox News Stings Trump With All-Too-Honest Look At The True Toll Of His Tariffs

    The right-wing network couldn’t sugarcoat this one for the president.

  • White House says Canada has 'misunderstood' tariff order as a trade war, Mexico is 'serious'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday it has noticed that Mexico is "serious" about President Donald Trump's executive order on tariffs, but Canada has "misunderstood" it to be a trade war between the neighboring countries. Trump on Saturday ordered sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China, demanding they stanch the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the U.S., kicking off a trade war that could dent global growth and stoke inflation.

  • Support, silence and confusion: Republicans respond to Trump's trade war

    WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump's unprecedented move to pull America’s closest neighbours into a trade war has left some Republican lawmakers precariously navigating how to support the leader's tariff agenda while their local economies brace for impact.

  • Trump Aide Rips Newsmax On Air for Calling ‘Trade War’ What It Is

    A senior White House trade adviser absolutely went off on a Newsmax host for suggesting Donald Trump’s newly-imposed tariffs against Mexico and Canada effectively amount to an act of economic warfare. Speaking with network anchor John Glasgow on Sunday morning, Peter Navarro came down hard on Glasgow describing the recent measures exactly as they are, and as they have indeed been received by the nation’s southern and northern neighbors. “I want to get your reaction here, Prime Minister Trudeau p

  • Anderson Cooper Pleads With ‘60 Minutes’ Staff to Stay Amid Trump Lawsuit

    Staff of CBS’ 60 Minutes are ready to resign, but Anderson Cooper is trying to give them reasons to stay. The team behind the iconic news show is threatening to leave as parent company Paramount looks to settle a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump over an October 2024 interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. According to political newsletter Puck, Cooper is trying to convince staff to stay after some signed a letter protesting the anticipated settlement while threatening to go publ

  • Singer Goes Full Trump In Her Outfit At The Grammys: ‘The Hat Stays On’

    “This look is all about American exceptionalism,” she said of her pro-Trump ensemble on the Grammys red carpet.

  • Observers call for pressure on U.S. corporations as Trump, Musk take aim at Canada

    OTTAWA — As U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk take aim at Canada, some high-level observers are calling on the federal government to consider sanctioning or even banning corporations owned by those close to Trump — much as it did with Russian oligarchs after the invasion of Ukraine.

  • JD Vance Backtracks on DEI Slur After Pilot’s Identity Revealed

    Vice President JD Vance appeared to walk back President Donald Trump’s persistent claims that “DEI” policies could be to blame for last week’s deadly D.C. plane crash after the Army released the final pilot’s name. Vance told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday he and Trump believed the Biden administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies helped cause a staffing shortage among air traffic controllers, potentially leading to the crash between an American Airlines jet and a military he

  • CNN Reveals What Americans Think of Trump’s Tariffs Plan

    CNN senior data correspondent Harry Enten warned viewers on Monday’s edition of CNN News Central that President Donald Trump’s tariffs polling numbers are “Horrible!” Mediaite reported. The president imposed a 25 percent tariff against trading partners Canada and Mexico and 10 percent on goods from China, before hitting pause on the Mexican tariffs. This policy has been received with widespread criticism and will result in temporary “pain” for consumers, by Trump’s own admission. Enten joined CN

  • Trump to pause promised tariffs for 30 days after speaking with Trudeau

    U.S. President Donald Trump dropped his plan to levy tariffs on Canada for at least 30 days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a series of commitments on Monday to improve border security.That means there's a ceasefire in a trade war that had the potential to inflict major economic pain on workers and businesses on both sides of the border.The country can let out a collective sigh of relief — at least for now. Trump signalled he's not yet done with Canada, saying today he's still looking f

  • 'I can't stop crying': Jurors hear tearful 911 call from 90-year-old rape victim

    WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.A jarring 911 call was played in a Calgary courtroom Monday as jurors heard the voice of a distraught 90-year-old woman who had just been raped in her assisted living apartment."I don't know what to do," said the woman, crying. "I was in bed asleep and this guy broke in and had sex with me … I don't know how he got in."The woman died last year. A publication ban protects her identity, so CBC News will call her Mary in this story. Duran Ross Buffalo