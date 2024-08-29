'My feet never get sore': Snag this anti-fatigue kitchen mat while it's $27

Made of cushy memory foam, this cooking season must-have makes everything from food prep to dishwashing way more comfy.

Excited for cozy cooking season? Us too — we can smell the freshly baked apple pie now! What we're not looking forward to is the feeling of a hard kitchen floor beneath our feet for hours on end, so ... we'll just avoid it altogether. Enter the Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat. Shoppers are singing this home cook essential's praises, saying it's "like walking on a cloud." We'll happily take that while we're stirring our soup. It's also marked down as part of the Amazon Labor Day Sale, so you might want to get one for in front of the stove, one for the sink ... you get the idea.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

We don't often see this mat dip lower than its current price — $27 for the 20" x 32" version in black — keeping in mind that minimizing foot pain is pretty priceless. This mat has tens of thousands of perfect ratings to back it up and comes with a one-year, no-questions-asked guarantee. You can choose from four sizes and 15 colors, but note that prices vary.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Made of 3/4-inch-thick memory foam, the Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat offers shock absorption to help take some of the pressure off your feet — in the literal sense. Comfier feet can mean more relief for your leg muscles, knees, joints and lower back (you know the song: "The hip bone's connected to the backbone...").

It was designed to keep its buoyancy for extended periods of time rather than flattening out like a pancake, and its scratch-resistant material means you can walk on it with shoes. Plus, it's easy to clean — just give it a quick wipe with a damp towel.

Of course, it'll come in handy for more than just your holiday meal prep. Use it in the garage, laundry room, even the office if you have a standing desk — anywhere that you spend a fair amount of time upright. Some reviewers even use these mats to line their dogs' crates! Lucky pups...

The mat is anti-fatigue; we'll never get tired of telling you what a good deal this is. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 28,000 Amazon customers say this mat is a stand-up kitchen must-have.

Pros 👍

"My wife loves to bake and cook and spends much time in the kitchen," explained one happy shopper. "We have ceramic tile floors in the kitchen, and a day spent on the tile floor can take a toll on her back. The edges of the mats are tapered, almost eliminating any tendency to trip. High quality and very comfortable to stand on. [These] mats definitely reduce back strain."

"Bought this six months ago and I'm still so pleased with it," shared another. "I use a standing desk for about six hours a day, and my feet never get sore while using this pad. Absolutely night-and-day difference between using it and not."

"Our old mat was super hard to clean and was a magnet for dog hair," wrote a pet parent. "The Sky mat has a lovely, smooth, easy-to-clean surface and complements the hardwood flooring in our kitchen. It also feels great underfoot. Absolutely recommend."

Cons 👎

Several users had this note: "These are great mats; excellent cushioning, and they hold up well," said a generally pleased reviewer. "My only real complaint is that they don’t stay put on hardwood floors. They shift at least an inch or two every day, sometimes considerably more. I’m going to have to put carpet tape on the backs of them." (Keep scrolling for a solve!)

"Mine did have an awful, strong smell when I first received it, as other reviews mention," noted a final fan, "but it was unnoticeable when the mat was actually laying down for use. ... It’s been a few months now, and the smell is 100% gone!"

And to keep your feet's new favorite friend in place:

Amazon Rabenda Rug Grippers, 12-Pack $10 $17 Save $7 with Prime These sticky solutions are triangle-shaped to fit your mat's corners, and they couldn't be easier to use. All you do is remove the double-sided adhesive covers, stick them onto your mat and then press them to the floor so they'll really keep everything in place. Their main purpose might be preventing your mat from sliding around, but they'll also keep those curl-prone corners nice and flat. "No more slipping!" exclaimed a content convert. "This product works really well to secure area rugs throughout my home. Not only do they keep the rugs from slipping out from under you, they also keep them where they belong and allow my Roomba to do its job more effectively. Great product!" Save $7 with Prime $10 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum $130 $150 Save $20 See at Amazon

Auto

AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge $10 $16 Save $6 See at Amazon

Dormzie Tire Inflator $50 $200 Save $150 See at Amazon

Home and kitchen

Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6 $13 $20 Save $7 See at Amazon

Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $15 $42 Save $27 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $17 $70 Save $53 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

KitchenAid Oven Mitt, Pot Holder, Kitchen Towel 4-Pack Set $24 $50 Save $26 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $26 $110 Save $84 See at Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $35 $70 Save $35 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime See at Amazon

Morento Air Purifier $79 $220 Save $141 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer $90 $120 Save $30 See at Amazon

Bali Outdoors Wood Burning Fire Pit $95 $180 Save $85 See at Amazon