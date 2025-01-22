'My hair has grown faster': Shoppers say this $10 shampoo helps revive bald spots

Over 30,000 bottles were bought this past month alone! Some shoppers have even seen results after just one week.

Baldness, split ends and dryness can wreak havoc on anyone's head, regardless of age or hair texture, which drives folks to seek out expensive hair treatments and targeted products. While many use hair oils to remedy these concerns, experienced hairstylists and experts say that it all starts with the shampoo you use, and the Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo from Mielle Organics is widely touted as a true remedy.

According to 17,000+ five-star Amazon reviews, Mielle Organics is one of the best shampoos for thinning hair, and devotees say it even helps with bald spots and dryness. It works so well that some reviewers say "it's a miracle."

This popular strengthening shampoo is known for its intense moisturization, pleasing those with dry hair and scalps. It's packed with biotin to help strengthen hair as it grows. The brand says it's effective on all hair types and textures and is gentle enough to cleanse your locks and scalp without stripping. Shoppers report it prevents split ends and promotes shine. And if you like a shampoo with a rich lather, you'll love this one. It has a subtle rosemary scent that shoppers say is surprisingly calming and soothing.

One of its main ingredients, rosemary oil, is key. According to Michelle Henry, MD, a New York City dermatologist, it can vastly help stimulate hair growth. "Rosemary oil is equivalent to 2.5% minoxidil, which is pretty impressive," Henry told Today. "It's something that we can use during pregnancy or for patients who just don't want to use minoxidil or are intolerant to it." Though experts still can't specifically pinpoint exactly how it works, the general belief is that it aids in improving circulation in the area and, in turn, that increased blow flow promotes cellular turnover and growth.

The Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo is paraben-, paraffin-, sulfate-, DEA- and mineral oil-free. It's not tested on animals and is 100% organic.

Users say this cult-favorite shampoo helps address balding and works in a matter of weeks. (Amazon)

This all-star shampoo has been getting major praise from shoppers and hair professionals. We scrolled through the 17,000+ five-star reviews to find a few raves.

"I am a 78-year-old woman who has always had thick, pretty hair... until I got old," wrote one five-star fan. "First it turned gray, then wiry, then wispy thin with bald spots that showed. I have tried so many shampoos that just made my hair softer and more lifeless. Then I came across this shampoo, and I am a new woman! This shampoo gives my hair body, and it now actually covers my bald spots!! I get up in the morning and comb my hair and it looks good for the day. I am down to washing it every fourth or fifth day and it looks great for those in-between days. It's a miracle! I am getting compliments on my hair! My head feels good. I feel good!"

One shopper showed in a series of photos that she saw results after just one week of use: "The first picture of the hair in the drain is from two days ago. The second one is from today," the shopper wrote, showing the massive decrease in hair fallout. ... "The difference in hair falling out during the shower is noticeable. Even my husband was shocked."

"I’ve tried so many types of shampoos for my thin, colored hair," added a third. "This has been the very best! It leaves my hair soft and less frizzy. I’ve also noticed my hair has grown faster than before using it. My color looks amazing!"

"Hair appears to be thicker," wrote another fan. "I actually believe my hair and my wife’s hair is getting thicker. In our 70’s, We both had spots where hair previously appeared thin and wispy. I’m no longer spending time moving hair around to cover a thinning-out area. My wife’s part seems to be filling in! I’m thinking our hair is getting color back, as well. I don’t believe it’s my imagination. A little bit of shampoo goes a long way, great lather. The hair conditioner must be used very lightly or your hair will be weighed down. Ignore the instructions. Just a very, very small dab is enough!"

One shopper shared a minor con: "I wish they sold larger bottles!" the reviewer explained, before sharing that "the scent is nice, light and fresh and it always makes my hair feel very smooth."

Speaking of the smell, this shopper had a complaint: "The scent is lovely, [but I] wish it lasted a little longer."

Keep in mind, though, that with all beauty products, results may vary.

Pro tip: Pair the Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo with the brand's viral Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil for the ultimate hair growth power duo.

