After mysteriously closing, this much-loved Meridian restaurant has reopened — partway

Bring on the brunch and bloody marys.

After abruptly closing in early September, Kahootz Steak & Ale House in Meridian has returned to action.

The popular dining destination at 1603 N. Main St. has reopened with limited hours until it’s fully staffed again: 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for brunch, which includes “bread pudding French toast, biscuits and gravy, eggs Benedict, fresh fruit and more,” it posted on social media.

“Thank you for your patience,” Kahootz wrote, “we will be back stronger than ever!”

A well-known destination for burgers, pasta, steaks and beers, Kahootz’s closure caught customers off guard. A note on the restaurant’s door said the situation was temporary — “for retooling.” But it gave no indication how long the darkness might last, or what exactly “retooling” meant.

Kahootz Steak and Alehouse in Meridian is back in action with limited hours for now.

Opened in 2002, Kahootz has grown into a staple of the Meridian dining scene. Last year, it was ranked No. 7 on a special “all-time list” of the city’s top restaurants from Yelp.

“Great food is something that you may not expect from a small, neighborhood ale house,” Kahootz says on its website, “but we use only the finest ingredients; we carve all our own steaks and seafoods (fresh never frozen), we make all our dressing, desserts, and just about everything else!”

News of Kahootz’s return this week was met with enthusiasm online. Facebook comments ranged from “Love you guys!” to “Great news! Be in soon.”