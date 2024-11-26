The Napkin Project (Thanksgiving Edition): Daniel Lavery
1937: Webster family Thanksgiving
1939: Omit hard sauce
1948: Omit mock duck legs
1953: Return of same. Replace gold chargers with red.
1955: Separation of tables (full-leaf and card) into senior and junior divisions.
1959: First appearance of mushroom casserole.
1960: Removal of same.
1962: Disappearance of haywain gravy boat.
1963: Introduction of Bakelite napkin rings.
1968: Splintering into Webster and Sullivan family Thanksgivings.
1971: Introduction of pre-dinner fondue service (Sullivan only)
1973: First-ever “aunt” hosting. Omit turkey. Introduction of Beef Wellington.
1974: Omit Beef Wellington.
1976: Quiche underdone.
1978: Sullivan adoption of Moosewood Collective Cookbook. Mushroom cottage pie, sage acorn squash, wild rice dressing.
1983: Silver Palate Cookbook disruption (Webster branch). Appearance of miniature vinegar cruets.
1988: Omit festive tablecloth. Appearance of color-blocked table runner and individual place mats.
1991: Reincorporation into single table now that junior members are reduced to three.
1993: Final Webster Thanksgiving: representatives distributed nationally to Roscoe, Sullivan, Perry, Clarke, and Carter Thanksgivings, each taking 2 to 6 napkin rings.
