Nara Smith Responds After Jenna Bush Asks About Tradwife Label: ‘I Don’t Understand Where That Came From’

The 23-year-old model and TikTok influencer shared her take on being called a 'tradwife' thanks to her viral cooking videos

Nara Smith has a job, honey.

The 23-year-old model and TikTok influencer appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Dec. 5 for one of her famous recipe demonstrations where cohost Jenna Bush Hager asked her about receiving the “tradwife” label thanks to her viral home cooking videos.

“Does that bother you or do you lean into it?” Bush Hager, 43, asked Smith of the label.

“I don’t understand where that came from because I’m a working mom,” Smith, who shares three children with husband Lucky Blue Smith, explained. “I work, take care of my kids, and cooking is my passion. I love cooking, just showing that to people, so I never understand where that comes from.”

NBC Nara Smith on 'Today with Hoda & Jenna' on Dec. 5

The term “tradwife” is shorthand for "traditional wife" and broadly refers to a woman who practices conventional gender roles within a relationship. The trend of tradwife influencers has grown on Instagram and TikTok and tends to feature women showing off elaborate homemade meals as well as vintage 1950s-style fashions.

Nara, who made her own sprinkles and churned her own butter during the sugar cookie demonstration on TODAY, discussed why she thinks she’s earned her 11 million following on TikTok and frequent viral videos.

“I feel like people love to see it,” she said. “They love to follow along the journey, and I’m just excited to provide that for them.”

Cohost Hoda Kotb noted that it was the dulcet tone of the influencer’s voice that also likely appeals to viewers of her videos.

NBC Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager with Nara Smith on 'Today With Hoda & Jenna' on Dec. 5

“I love ASMR. I love the calming,” Nara admitted. “My home life is so hectic sometimes because I have three kids under 4, so if I can just mellow that down, I will take every chance I get.”

And while she might not be a fan of the tradwife label, Nara is all too aware of the various parodies going around online of her and Lucky Blue.

In fact, she recently joked about the parody videos alongside Lucky Blue in their takeout video posted on Dec. 1 to TikTok, their last before their move to the East Coast, saying the "parody is something to think about here."

Read the original article on People