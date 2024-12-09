Nara Smith Shares First Look of Picturesque East Coast Home — and the Compromise She and Lucky Blue Made with the Purchase

Nara and Lucky Blue Smith are officially starting their new chapter on the East Coast.

The 23-year-old influencer shared glimpses of her brand new home in Connecticut on social media after her family officially moved to the East Coast. In the video posted on TikTok and Instagram on Dec. 7, Nara included clips of her and Lucky Blue, 26, walking around the lake near their home with their children and some of the renovations taking place, including the kitchen, which she revealed will be getting a makeover "next year" in her comments.

She gushed about their family's move in the caption and wrote, "This year has been filled with blessings, and I’m bursting with gratitude." She added that she "convinced Lucky to get me chickens, so I let him get the lake" when they finally decided on their perfect home.

In another TikTok posted on Dec. 6, Nara opened up about "moving six times" in the past and how "every move gets harder and harder" with more stuff they take with them.

"I can't believe I'm saying this is our last move because we finally bought a house," she continued in the video. "One of the things I've always dreamt about was buying my own home and I can't believe that at 23, I'm in the position to do that."

The video included clips of her and Lucky Blue packing up their old house, including shots of Nara emptying out the iconic kitchen from her viral cooking videos. She added that "this house holds so many memories" for them, including "our bedroom that Whimsy [Lou] was born in."

Nara Smith/Tiktok Nara Smith on TikTok

"Even though I feel so emotional leaving this house, I'm so excited to be making new memories in the home that we bought," she continued. "We spent the last little bit just looking at the house and everything that was built in it before embarking on our new adventure."

Nara previously opened up about the move from "the house that holds so many memories" in another TikTok posted on Dec 1, after the couple packed up the house and were ready for the cross-country move from Texas.

The couple first mentioned that he and Nara were keen to move to the East Coast in an interview with GQ back in August since it was "hard to make friends" in the city.

"We’re a young family, and a young couple, and there aren’t a lot of people in Texas that I know of who are in our position," Lucky Blue told the outlet. "It’s hard to relate to someone who isn’t in your same phase of life."

Nara Smith/Tiktok A glimpse at the renovations in Nara and Lucky Blue Smith's new East Coast home.

From then, the mom-of-three shared her family's house-hunting venture on social media in September and included some of the house tours the family took together back in September. She opened up about some of the things she and Lucky Blue were looking for in their next home, including being in "a more quiet area" that accommodated the "slow life" they desired for the children.

Nara Smith/Tiktok Nara and Lucky Blue Smith with their children in their empty Dallas home.

"Even though Texas was fun, it's not where we want to be long term," Nara explained in a TikTok posted back in September. "[We want] more space, [to be] able to get some chickens and start gardening. We [also want to] be closer to a bigger city for all the work that we do and also be closer to Europe," which is where her parents live.



