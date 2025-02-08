National Pizza Day: Get deals and freebies at Domino's, Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, more

Sunday, Feb. 9 is the date of Super Bowl 59, but it is also another important date on the calendar: National Pizza Day.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 11% of Americans eat pizza on any given day. Children and adolescents consume pizza more frequently than adults, the USDA said.

The U.S. eats the equivalent of 240,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools in pizza slices a year, and 28% of people would give up alcohol for a year if they could have free pizza every day, according to a survey conducted by market research company Talker Research for Pizza Hut's 2025 Pizza Trends Report.

The survey also found that the average person eats 288 slices of pizza per year, and 59% of Americans agreed that pizza and wings are the ultimate pairing, a duo that is surely to be popular on Super Bowl Sunday.

If you are looking to combine your National Pizza Day and Super Bowl festivities on Sunday, here's where you can find some deals and discounts.

Domino's Mix & Match Deal

The Mix & Match Deal is an ongoing offer from Domino's where customers can choose any two or more menu items for $6.99 each. Bone-in wings, bread bowl pasta, and handmade pan pizzas will cost extra, however, according to the pizza chain.

Domino's says on its website customers must ask for this offer while it is available, and that your local store may charge extra for some menu items available with this offer and some crust types, toppings, and sauces.

Papa John's offers deal on New York-style pizzas

In honor of both the Super Bowl and National Pizza Day, Papa John's is offering customers any extra-large New York-style pizza for $11.99 on Feb. 9 only.

Pizza Hut launches Ultimate Hut Bundle just in time for Super Bowl

Pizza Hut has launched the Ultimate Hut Bundle, a deal that is "ideal for football fans who need the ultimate spread for their watch parties," the company said in a news release.

The deal starts at $24.99 and lets customers choose between any two medium pizzas, any eight boneless wings, and any sticks and dips, including breadsticks.

Little Caesars offers multiple deals

Little Caesars has multiple deals customers can take advantage of that end on Sunday, Feb. 9. The deals include:

$12.99 Classic Pizza and Caesar Wings using code "TEAMUP"

$3 off your online order of $18 or more using code "3OFF18"

20% off any pizza with any Stuffed Crazy Crust pizza using code "PIZZADUO"

$10.49 2-topping Stuffed Crazy Crust pizza for carryout or delivery using code "TOPITUP"; For California locations, use code "TOPITUPCA"

The brand's new Bacon & Cheese Crazy Puffs are also available for a limited time. Customers can get four hand-held pizza puffs for $3.99 at participating locations.

The Crazy Puffs feature mozzarella, muenster, and parmesan cheese, cheddar cheese sauce and Applewood smoked bacon.

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana celebrates National Pizza Day with a giveaway

To celebrate National Pizza Day, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana has partnered with Avelo Airlines to host a "Pie in the Sky" giveaway on Instagram.

The giveaway started Friday, Feb. 7 and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9. The pizza company will select two winners, and each will receive a $100 Frank Pepe's gift card and their choice of one or two round-trip tickets on Avelo to any destination they fly.

The winners will be randomly chosen and will receive a direct message notifying them they have won by Wednesday, Feb. 12, the company said in a news release.

According to the company's website, Frank Pepe's has 17 locations across seven states, all on the East Coast.

Pilot offers free drink with the purchase of any two slices of pizza

On Sunday, customers can buy two slices of pizza and get a free medium Coke at participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers, the company told USA TODAY. The company has over 800 locations nationwide.

Mountain Mike's Pizza offers discount on National Pizza Day

Mountain Mike's Pizza is offering $8 off two large pizzas for Mountain Rewards members on Sunday, Feb. 9, the company told USA TODAY.

The company has over 300 locations across the western United States, including California, Nevada, Utah, Texas, and Colorado, among other states.

Chuck E. Cheese offers deals on National Pizza Day

Chuck E. Cheese will offer the following deals in honor of both the Super Bowl and National Pizza Day:

Big Game Deal : Get 20% OFF your online order for carryout or delivery with promo code GAMEDAY; available 2/7 – 2/9 online only.

Fun Pass Holders’ Exclusive: Free Cheesy Bread with the purchase of any medium, large, or X-Tra Large pizza; available 2/3 – 2/9 (in-store only).

Carryout / Delivery Offer: BOGO Large 1-Topping Pizza with promo code PIZZADAY; valid 2/3 – 2/9 online only.

National Pizza Day Contest (2/9): Spin to win on ChuckECheese.com for a chance to win prizes like free pizza, free cheesy bread, and Fun Passes! (Available 2/9 only, email and phone number required to enter.)

Peter Piper Pizza offers deals on National Pizza Day

The following deals will be offered at participating Peter Piper Pizza locations:

Super Bowl Offer: $15 off with a $75 purchase using the code "BIGGAME" through the app and online only, on Feb. 9.

Team Pizza Pack: 4 large 1-topping pizzas for $58.99.

The Rookie: 2 large 1-topping pizzas, a family Garlic Cheese bread, and a family Cinnamon Crunch dessert for $45.99.

Schlotzsky's offers discount on National Pizza Day

Schlotzsky's is celebrating National Pizza Day by offering $5 pizzas after 5 p.m. on Feb. 9, the company told USA TODAY. The offer is available in-store only at participating locations.

The offer excludes add-ons, extras, substitutions, Kid's Pizzas, gluten-free, taxes, and fees, and is not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery, the company said.

According to the company's website, Schlotzsky's has over 300 locations in the U.S. across 26 states.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

