Nelly Furtado dazzles in sequinned gown on 2024 Junos red carpet: 'Absolutely ageless'

Nelly Furtado once again dazzled fans on the red carpet — this time for the 2024 Junos. The “I’m Like a Bird” singer made a striking appearance at the Juno Awards on Sunday evening in Halifax. The 45-year-old, who hosted Canada's biggest night in music, looked “absolutely ageless” in burgundy sequinned dress with spaghetti straps. She complemented the look with sleek, soft curls, winged eyeliner and minimal jewelry.

Fans took to the comments section of Instagram to praise Furtado's stunning look.

“Absolutely ageless, wow. A Canadian icon. She is everything. This is her moment!” shared one fan.

‘She hasn't aged a day — and that dress is stunning on her, my goodness,” commented another.

“Our own legend,” a fan wrote alongside a Canadian flag emoji.

"All class and style," said another commenter.

“An icon, a legend, the moment,” someone else chimed in.

After walking the red carpet, Furtado turned her attention to her hosting duties. She kicked off the show by performing a medley of some of her biggest songs, while wearing a stunning silver bodysuit.

This isn't her first time on the Junos stage — she first hosted the awards show in 2007, where she made Juno history by winning every award she was nominated for.

The 2024 Junos red carpet saw a long list of familiar faces, including Elliot Page, Charlotte Cardin, Brett Kissel and Kardinal Offishall. This year's show featured performances not only by Furtado, but also from Toronto rock band The Beaches and Montreal-born singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin. Other acts include rising country star Josh Ross, Punjabi rapper Karan Aujla, and artists Jeremy Dutcher and Elisapie. A special performance, featuring Alexandra Stréliski, Allison Russell and Aysanabee, also paid tribute to Canadian legends Karl Tremblay, Gordon Lightfoot and Robbie Robertson, who all died in 2023.

