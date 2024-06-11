Nelly Furtado says her personal style has evolved to embrace her femininity: 'At 45, I am very aware of who I am'

The "Say It Right" singer enjoyed the "perfect Saturday in Milan" posing in high fashion designer looks for L'Officiel Magazine.

Nelly Furtado opens up about style evolution and femininity with L'Officiel Magazine (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Nelly Furtado's career renaissance includes a fashion overhaul. The "Say It Right" singer opened up about her journey with fashion and womanhood in a new interview with L'Officiel Magazine.

"At 45, I am very aware of who I am, how I got here, and what I see in my future," Furtado said. "I am a woman who is much more aware of her femininity."

"I grew up in a family that always breathed fashion. My aunt was a seamstress, and her basement was filled with fabrics, buttons, sewing machines, and magazines. On Saturdays, my cousins, siblings, and I would improvise mini-shows. We had clothes created specifically for every occasion, from church to prom," she said.

Early in her career, Furtado said she embraced a tomboyish look with cargo pants, tops and sneakers. "It took me a little longer to feel comfortable with high heels, but with my third album, I changed course," she explained.

The mother-of-three pointed to her recent Coachella appearance as proof of her evolved style. Furtado collaborated with designer Loca to produce a custom-made top with an embroidered butterfly and tailored parachute pants.

"Fashion is one of life's pleasures, and I love sharing it with fans. From the stage, I always throw them a piece to keep as a souvenir. At Coachella, it was a pair of embroidered gloves," Furtado recalled.

Furtado shared photos from the accompanying L'Officiel Magazine photoshoot on Instagram where she posed in high fashion looks by Balmain, Victoria Beckham and Missoni.

"This was a perfect Saturday in Milan… we even had time to stop at the cathedral on our way out," she captioned the post, which earned praise from fans.

"It's the aging backward for me! You look more beautiful than ever, queen," an Instagram user commented.

"Loving this Nellyssance!" a fan quipped.

"You look exactly the same as you did in 2000, queen," someone else chimed in.

"Truly a timeless beauty," wrote another.

Speaking with ELLE Canada in April, Furtado candidly shared how she has managed to balance motherhood with her busy career.

Furtado said she's much more "aware of her femininity" in a new interview with L'Offiiciel Magazine. (Photo by Kieran Frost/Redferns)

"When your cup is full, you have more to offer. I’ve learned how to fill my own cup, so my cup is full," Furtado shared.

The singer, who is gearing up for the release of her first studio album since 2017, spoke about the need for women to cultivate an identity outside of motherhood.

“It’s being honest about the facts that I’m a creative person and I need to pursue my talents. We’re programmed to think that [once we become a mom], we can’t be an artist anymore because one thing has to become more important than the other," Furtado said, adding, "I’ve let go of baggage... have come into my own new reality... Yeah, I am a mom, but I’m also a woman, an artist and a creative person, and I have to honour all the parts of who I am. Period."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.