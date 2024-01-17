Amazon shoppers are 'blown away' by this compact Nespresso machine — save 47%

Save up to 47 per cent on select Nespresso coffee machines on Amazon (Photo via Amazon).

Amazon Canada is a one-stop shop for home and kitchen deals, especially if you're looking for a new coffee machine. Right now, Amazon shoppers can find incredible deals on select Nespresso Vertuo Next machines and take up to 47 per cent off a brand new unit. Below, we've gathered some of the best Nespresso deals on Amazon, starting with $134 off a Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother.

Save 47%: Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother

The details

The Nespresso Vertuo Next is the brand's most compact, sustainable and smart Vertuo yet. The unit is made of 54 per cent recycled materials and measures just 5.5 inches wide, making it perfect for small kitchen and office spaces. But don't let its slim design fool you. The Nespresso still packs a punch. The Vertuo Next brews five cup sizes, ranging from espresso to a 535 mL carafe, and requires no user guesswork, thanks to its one-touch brewing system.

The Vertuo Next delivers the same smooth taste, full body and rich crema you've come to expect from a Nespresso coffee. The unit comes with a welcome set of 12 capsules to get to know your favourites, all of which are recyclable with Nespresso's recycling program. For latte lovers, your purchase includes an Aeroccino Milk Frother, giving you the smooth hot or cold milk froth needed for your favourite caffeinated beverages.

What reviewers are saying

⭐️ 4.3 stars

💬 1,300+ reviews

🏆 "Best coffee ever"

The Nespresso Vertuo Next has collected over 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon Canada, with fans calling it an "awesome" machine that makes the "best coffee ever."

It "makes a perfect foam every time," writes one shopper. There are so many different Nespresso blends to choose from, no matter your preference. It's "worth every cent."

"I'm honestly amazed," says another. It's "very versatile," and the coffee tastes "amazing." — "Finally, a home system that I actually love."

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino (Photo via Amazon).

The Nespresso Vertuo Next makes the "best at-home coffee," lauds a third reviewer. "Other pod-based machines do not even come close" to the Vertuo. "I was blown away by the quality."

Despite hundreds of rave reviews, some note the Nespresso pods are a "bit expensive," especially if you drink several coffees a day. However, it still "beats paying $5 for a cappuccino at a store."

Best Nespresso deals on Amazon Canada

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

