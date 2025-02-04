Netflix removes Karla Sofia Gascón from Emilia Perez Oscars promo

Netflix has seemingly obliterated transgender actor Karla Sofia Gascón from its Emilia Perez Oscars media campaign. Eagle-eyed social media followers shared new promotional material released as part of the Oscar campaign for the movie that negates the presence of Gascón. The move comes amid the controversy surrounding the Oscar-nominated star, who has been accused of racism, homophobia, body shaming and other hurtful social media posts. "13 Academy Awards nominations!" the For Your Consideration (FYC) ad trumpets. "Best Picture of the Year, Best International Feature, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Song.".