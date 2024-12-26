Next’s Boxing Day sale slashes thousands of items online by over 50%

Over 60,000 womenswear items have been reduced, with most now under £50.

Everything you need to know about the Next Boxing Day sale. (Next / Yahoo Life UK)

Ask any Brit which Boxing Day sale they're looking forward to browsing first, and most will say Next. The British retailer rarely has sales, so when it does have its annual end-of-year sale, it reduces everything from clothing and accessories to footwear, homeware, and electricals.

Plus, you're guaranteed to get the cheapest price of the year, with Next reducing all sale items by at least 50%, so you know you're definitely bagging a bargain.

This year, the sale started early online at 4pm on Christmas Eve, and right now, it's the only place where you can bag yourself a Next discounted item, as the sale doesn't start in-store until the 27th of December at 6am.

🛒 How to shop the Next sale 🛒

Unlike other online retailers where you can click on specific product pages, read more about the product and then add it to your basket. Next has a slightly different system in its clearance section where you have to either just scroll through the thousands of products on the clearance page, or you can search the sale for specific items using the 'Shop Sale' box at the top of the page.

Use Next's 'Shop Sale' search bar in order to find items you're after. (Next)

This could be either more generic terms, such as 'midi dress', or a specific product name that you know you're after (for example, we love the look of this Grey Textured Boucle Jacket).

You can also search by brand, as Next stock a ton of big name brands that are now hugely discounted, including Barbour, Joules and FatFace.

While you can't click onto the product pages for more info or images, the clearance sale still lets you see what sizes are available, as well as the original and discounted prices. Useful tip: you can also click on the image to make it bigger so you can get a better look at the item too.

To add an item to your basket, all you need to do is pick your size from the dropdown menu and then click 'add.' It will then be added to your basket, so you can check out.

To help you find some of the best items, we've scrolled through hundreds of the whopping 60,350 womenswear items now reduced to bring you our top picks.

Our top picks from Next's Boxing Day sale

