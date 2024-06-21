NHLer Evander Kane's wife Mara Teigen shares heartwarming 1st birthday tribute to son Hendrix: 'Watching you grow is my favourite thing to do'

The 29-year-old model shares two children with Kane, whom she married in 2021.

Mara Teigen, wife of Edmonton Oilers star Evander Kane, celebrated her son's first birthday with a touching tribute on Instagram.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old shared a video that featured footage of the model with her youngest son, Hendrix. "Happy 1st Birthday my beautiful baby boy. It feels like yesterday I was swaying side to side with you inside. Your heartbeat in tune with mine. I used to dream what you would be like," the mom-of-two wrote. "Now I get to know you and hold you. I see me in you, and I know you feel it too. Watching you grow is my favourite thing to do."

Fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for Hendrix and praise for Teigen, dubbing her the "best mama." Kane also chimed in, showing love for their little one.

"The sweetest. Our 1-year-old is huge," he commented.

"This is so cute! Happy birthday Hendrix! You have the best mama," a fan shared.

"Most adorable baby boy and the most beautiful mom. This is the sweetest thing i've ever seen," wrote another.

"With the most beautiful mommy in the world! Happy birthday angel," someone added.

"This is so beautiful. Memories to last forever," another commenter shared.

Kane shared a carousel of photos from Hendrix's first year to celebrate the milestone birthday. "Happy 1st Birthday to my youngest, Hendrix," the NHL star wrote. "I can’t believe how the time has flown by. I’m incredibly proud of you and love watching thrive. My smart, strong and handsome boy. Dad loves you."

Teigen and Kane's love story began in 2019 when they met through mutual friends. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in the summer of 2021 and welcomed their first son, Iverson in May 2022. Kane is also father to his 3-year-old daughter, Kingston, whom he shares with his ex-wife.

Teigen announced the Hendrix's arrival last summer with a heartwarming set of Instagram photos of herself and Kane at the hospital, shortly after she gave birth.

"Welcome to the world, Hendrix," she wrote alongside the carousel of intimate, black and white photos. "Today is the day we are blessed with our new beautiful baby boy."

"We love you more than you can image," Teigen added.

