What is a sports hernia? Web searches for Evander Kane's injury spike by 3,850% — and more health-related questions trending this week

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Contact a qualified medical professional before engaging in any physical activity, or making any changes to your diet, medication or lifestyle.

Max Domi, Evander Kane and rehydration clauses were all top web searches this week. (Images via Getty Images)

We all love to turn to the internet to answer the most pressing health questions. This week, many Canadians were on the hunt for the latest health updates about their favourite hockey players.

Web searches about sports hernias increased by 3,850 per cent after Edmonton Oilers left winger Evander Kane revealed he had been dealing with the injury "all year."

What is a sports hernia?

Sports hernias, also called athletic pubalgia, is a type of hernia that typically occurs because of repetitive movements in physical activities like hockey and soccer. Over time, the tendons attaching muscles to the pelvis become weak and can tear. Unlike other hernias, which can cause a bulge in the abdomen or groin, sports hernias aren't visible — but they're still painful.

Edmonton Oilers star Evander Kane has reportedly been dealing with a sports hernia for almost a year. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Symptoms of sports hernias include chronic pain in the lower abdomen or groin, a dull or burning pain that radiates towards the inner thigh that can worsen when you cough or sneeze. It's often described as a pain that's hard to locate in the pelvic area, but becomes worse when performing those sports-related movements.

According to Cleveland Clinic, sports hernias can be hard to diagnose. Oftentimes, medical professionals will rule out any other possible ailments through MRIs, X-rays or bone scans. If the injury is mild, the best course of treatment might be rest, physical therapy or anti-inflammatory medications. In more severe cases, surgery may be required.

Does Max Domi have diabetes?

Toronto Maple Leafs star Max Domi's health prompted a 350 per cent increase in web searches to learn more about how he manages diabetes.

Max Domi was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was 12. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old hockey player was age 12 when he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease that occurs because the pancreas doesn't produce any insulin, which the body needs to convert food into energy. According to Diabetes Canada, complications from type 1 diabetes can include kidney disease due to high blood sugar levels, vision changes or blindness and high blood pressure.

Domi wears a glucose monitor and an insulin pump at all times — even when he's playing hockey — to consistently monitor his insulin levels. Domi also has a dog, Orion, who was trained to detect when his blood sugar is low or high by noticing different changes in the smell of Domi's saliva.

What is a rehydration clause?

It turns out it's not just hockey Canadians have questions about. This week, there was a 600 per cent boost in web searches for "rehydration clause," which impacts combat sports like boxing.

What is a rehydration clause? (Image via Getty Images)

It's common practice for boxers to have to "make weight" to be eligible to fight. In addition to modifying their diet to avoid carbohydrates and salt, they'll often dehydrate themselves by limiting fluid intake and sweating it out to lose 10 pounds or more. However, official weigh-ins are often a day or two before the bout, and once the weigh-ins are over, fighters can resume their typical routines and regain that water weight, which can put them at a physical advantage when it's time to fight.

In boxing, some fighters may add a rehydration clause to their contract ahead of their bout, which limits how much weight a fighter can gain after the official weigh-in. This clause has to be agreed upon by both fighters ahead of time and is used with the intention of levelling the playing field.

