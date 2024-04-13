Nicola Coughlan takes method dressing to a new level in gold plated corset

Bridgerton season three is set to hit our screen in May and we don’t know what we’re most excited for: the spice, the romance, or the gorgeous gowns.

Luckily, lead actress Nicola Coughlan has already given us a taste of what’s to come by stepping in out in a stunning gilded corset that took method dressing to a whole new level.

Created by jewelry brand MISHO , the corset was sculpted perfectly to the Big Mood’s actress's body before flaring out into a peplum-style overskirt.

Under the corset, Nicola wore a simple black satin knee-length skirt and opera-gloves style sleeves with her shoulders peaking out. The look was a subtle nod to Briderton’s regency style and we loved the modern touches like the gold chain necklace and platform heels.

Our favourite detail, though, is the imprint of an anatomically correct heart in the centre of the bodice.

Nicola stepped on the Bridgerton London premiere red carpet alongside her co-star Luke Newton (AKA Collin Bridgerton), who wore an all-Versace look.

Fans have long awaited what’s being dubbed the ‘Polin’ season, as Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) long-term secret longing for Collin Bridgerton is set to finally be revealed.

“Polin Season is Officially Here 🐝”, Nicola posted on Instagram alongside pictures from the premier.

MISHO also put a playful spin on their Instagram post of the look, writing it in the style of Penelope’s secret newsletters about Regency high society.

“As members of London’s high society gather once again for the upcoming social season, it has come to the attention of this author that one, Nicola Coughlan, has been finding herself with regular visits to the modiste,” they wrote.

Going on to reveal that the corset was plated in 22 karat gold and was a collaboration between MISHO and Nicola’s stylist, Aimee Croysdill, writing: “It appears that an alliance between that of MISHO and Aimee Croysdill has seemingly been in the making for some time now, for a creation fit to join the likes of the queen’s ever so cherished crown jewels themselves.”

Nicola is also fresh off the press tour for the new channel four comedy Big Mood, in which she stars alongside Lydia West as two long-term friends whose relationship is rocked to its core by Maggie’s (Nicola Coughlan) Bipolar disorder.

“It was incredibly challenging this role. It gave me faith in myself because I think I worried I wouldn’t be able to pull off the journey she goes on because she goes to every place imaginable," Nicola recently told Cosmopolitan US.

Part one of Briderton season three will be available to stream on Netflix on May 16.

