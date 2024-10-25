'No more annoying nose hair': This top-rated electric trimmer is on sale for $13

Peach fuzz and strays are no match for this doodad, which will help you remove rogue strands painlessly.

Sure, there are products to turn to keep your legs smooth. But what about when it comes to facial hair? Well, first and foremost, there's nothing to be ashamed of — it's quite common. But if it bothers you, there is a solution — the highly-rated TouchBeauty All-in-One Hair Trimmer. This wonder is an affordable alternative to pricier treatments, with a dual-head design that works on eyebrows, nose hair, peach fuzz or your particular problem areas. Best of all? With the on-page coupon, it's down to just $13 at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

No one wants rogue hairs popping up at random, inopportune times. And no one wants to shell out tons of cash at the salon or a dermatologist's office to get rid of them. So if you're ready to upgrade your hair removal routine, now's the time to add this to your cart, because we don't expect the price to drop much (with the on-page coupon) for a while.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Shaped like a pen, this portable device boasts an interchangeable head with two blades. One targets everything from eyebrows to rogue chin and ear scruff. And you can use it on your arms and legs if you'd like. These blades are hypoallergenic and made from durable stainless steel, and the head's tapered end allows for better control and precision.

Its second blade has a rounded shape ideal for tackling nose hairs, though you'll want to make sure you don't go overboard. Nose hairs serve an important purpose by keeping irritants from entering your body, so only target the super-long, visible ones — and never pluck!

Another cool feature? The TouchBeauty is waterproof, so you can use it in the shower while you're waiting for your conditioner to set. (We love a good time-saver!) It also comes with a handy cleaning brush and a cover for easy packing. And pick up some AAA batteries so you can power it up right away.

This compact hair trimmer takes care of unwanted hair with no wax necessary. (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

Amazon shoppers love this portable hair remover — so much so that over 6,400 of them have given it a sleek five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"A must-have!" exclaimed one happy customer. "Love love love this! It works well, is light in weight and you can take it everywhere with you!"

"I recently noticed that I ... dare I say ... had some longer nose hairs," wrote an impressed reviewer. "I got this and used one attachment for my eyebrows and the round one for my nose hair ... Changing the attachments is very quick and easy. This is a new must-have for me."

"So easy to use!" raved one pleased shopper. "I was a little scared to use this but there was no pain involved at all. So glad I bought it. No more annoying nose hair!"

Cons 👎

Some shoppers had a couple of suggestions. "It's a perfect little size but packs a punch!" wrote a shopper. "I wish it was USB rechargeable instead of battery (AAA) operated, but it does a great job."

"It's been working very well for me so far," another shopper shared. "Remember to only use it in short bursts when the device is in contact with your nose hairs; if you keep it running the entire time you're trimming, it will get very hot."

