'No pinching, chafing or poking': This fan-favorite Bali bra is down to $17

If your most comfortable bra isn't feeling so comfy anymore, or if it's just not supporting you as well as it once did, it's probably time for a new one. Might we suggest the Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Bra? This top-seller has earned an army of five-star reviews from relieved shoppers who can venture out without feeling constricted and uncomfortable. And oh yeah: It's on sale for as little as $17 — that's 65% off.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

You can't go wrong with a $17 bra with this many fans — it's 65% off in some colors and sizes. This is on par with the lowest price on the web at the moment, but we're not sure how long the sale price will stick around.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This Bali bra has nothing short of magical powers, reviewers say. It has a seamless design with a barely-there effect so you don't feel it or see it under clothes. It's also made with cooling fabric, perfect for wearing under T-shirts or sweaters. The ultra-light foam cups smooth things out without adding extra bulk. It also has a light underwire for support without pinching.

This Bali bra achieves the impossible, fans say: It's comfortable to wear on sweltering days or under warm layers when it's colder out. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 26,000 Amazon reviewers have given the Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Bra a five-star rating, with many highlighting comfort and coverage.

Pros 👍

One shopper gave this bra a "10/10" and even proclaimed that it "conceals back fat."

"Fits so nice and comfortably," wrote a devotee. "Makes my boobs appear smaller and offers support. Minimal spillage for once! Reduced back fat! Bonus!"

Another wearer agreed: "Tried several other brands for 'minimizer' or 'smoother' type bras. Followed measurement guidelines for size. This is the only one that fits well and separates things for larger busts. Other brands just squished things together. This bra is very soft and comfortable, and it has a very thin layer of material that helps hide the nips."

"Comfortable at last," said a fourth reviewer. "It fits like a dream. No pinching, chafing or poking."

"This bra is the most comfortable bra I have worn in a long time," marveled another mega-fan. "I just ordered two more in different colors. I wore it to work (dental assistant) and I didn't have to pull it down or adjust it once. Very lightweight and very thin padding."

Cons 👎

A few wearers noted that optimal sizing may be slightly different from the guide provided by the brand. One reviewer recommended sizing down: "Adjusted straps all the way down, and the bra was still clearly a cup size too big. It was nice and stretchy, and definitely as breathable as advertised ... I will say there's a super-cheap plastic gem thing hanging from the center that's totally unnecessary and doesn't add to the style. Clip that off, and the peek of mesh at the top of the cup keeps this bra pretty and classy!"

Another wearer added that the straps may leave a little to be desired. "Fits well, comfortable. Just wish the straps cinched just a bit more as they’re a little loose on me," they wrote. This was a repeated critique, so if you need to add a little tension to the straps, grab one of these bra strap clip sets to tighten them — they'll even transform your bra into a halter style too!

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Style

Travelambo Leather RFID-Blocking Wallet $9 $13 Save $4 with Prime See at Amazon

Fyc Wool Socks, 5 Pairs $10 $13 Save $3 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra $20 $48 Save $28 See at Amazon

Beauty and wellness

Clinique Almost Lipstick, Black Honey $25 See at Amazon

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush $180 $200 Save $20 See at Amazon