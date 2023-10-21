Nordstrom shoppers say this cardigan is a 'great staple' — and it's under $100

This Nordstrom Caslon cardigan is a cozy staple for fall and winter.

Do you dread getting out of bed and dressed on dreary fall mornings? Cozy up in the Caslon Oversize Open Front Waffle Knit Cardigan, now available at Nordstrom.

If you're interested in adding a new cardi to your wardrobe, the Waffle Knit Cardigan is a cozy, oversized choice for fall and winter.

For an open-front sweater that's easy to toss on as you head out the door and likely goes with everything in your closet, we think it's worth the $89 price tag. Keep reading to learn more.

Cozy up in this oversized waffle-knit cardi this fall. (Nordstrom)

The details

If you've had a waffle-knit sweater, you know how warm they can be. This Waffle Knit Cardigan will keep you toasty all fall and winter.

With a thick shawl collar and extra long sleeves, it provides extra warmth — and the longer length (26.5") means it won't ride up.

Available in size XXS (00) through XL (16), it comes in four autumn-ready colours: Black, burnt orange, oatmeal and olive green.

If you're looking to replace your trusty black cardigan, this waffle-knit option comes to rescue with a different texture. (Nordstrom)

What other people are saying

Since the Caslon Waffle Knit Cardigan is new, it only has a few reviews so far.

One reviewer called the waffle-knit a "great staple sweater for cooler weather" and called out the "great quality and price."

However, another shopper did caution buyers that the material can lead to static.

This heathered option is so versatile. Pair it with light and dark colours or denim. (Nordstrom)

The verdict

If you're planning your fall and winter wardrobe, the Caslon Waffle Knit Cardigan is a cute and functional investment, especially for under $100.

The relaxed, oversized silhouette gives all the cozy vibes, and the closely-knit material will keep you nice and warm all season long.

Nordstrom shoppers seem to love the fit, but to prevent pilling, static and shrinkage, the brand recommends machine washing the Waffle Knit Cardigan and laying it flat to dry.

