Nordstrom shoppers say these tummy-control jeans 'fit beautifully' — and they're on sale for under $80

Nordstrom is available to shop in Canada again — and we're eyeing so many fall finds.

These skinny jeans are on sale at Nordstrom — which is available to shop in Canada again! (Photos via Nordstrom)

If you haven't heard, Nordstrom is back in Canada. And if you're like me (dreaming about fall fashion while sweating profusely in 30-degree heat), you should get excited.

If you don't know where to start, we came across this sweet deal on Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution Ankle Skinny Jeans — a best-seller that shoppers love. Customers say they "fit beautifully," which is exactly what you want in a pair of jeans. To find out more about this denim deal, scroll below.

The details

These mid-rise skinny jeans will be your new go-to this fall, offering both style and comfort. They're made from cotton, polyester, rayon and Lycra spandex. The faded, stretchy denim offers a sleek, flattering fit.

They also feature power-mesh panels that help with shape and support. And the waistband has tummy control and a booty-lifting construction for a smooth, lifted look.

They're available in regular and petite sizes and 28-inch or 26-inch inseams. They have a classic zip fly and button closure and a five-pocket design.

What shoppers are saying

⭐️ 4.4/5 stars

💬 190+ ratings

🏆 "Great jeans and perfect fit!"

While these specific jeans don't have any customer reviews, I pulled some feedback from another pair of Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution Ankle Skinny Jeans in a different wash.

"I love the fit and the weight of the fabric," writes one shopper. They also said the "length was perfect."

Another pleased customer said, "They fit beautifully without making you feel squashed!"

"So cute and comfortable!" shares another happy reviewer. However, someone else said they "feel like the sizing is off," and another person echoed that they "were too tight overall."

While another shopper said the "quality is good," they said they're "way too skinny."

The verdict

If you're specifically looking for nice-fitting skinny jeans for the fall, these ones are right up your alley. For as low as $75, you can add these mid-rise, faded and whiskered stretch jeans to your autumn wardrobe.

Many shoppers love how well they fit, while some customers say they're "too skinny," so if that's not the style you're looking for, I'd pass on these.

How to shop Nordstrom in Canada: Do I have to pay for shipping?

Potentially — it depends on how much you spend. Free shipping to Canada is available with standard shipping on any qualifying purchase of $135 CAD or more before tax. If you want express shipping, you'll have to pay $25 on purchases of $135 or more (pre-tax).

Shipping costs and any applicable duties and taxes will be calculated and guaranteed by Borderfree, a global e-commerce provider, based on the items you are purchasing and your selected shipping method.

One more thing: When you place an international (Canadian) order, your transaction will be with Borderfree, but you can still access Nordstrom's customer service.

Are there any shipping restrictions?

Yes, there are. For starters, the maximum order value for international shipment is $25,000 USD. Fine jewelry over $1,500 USD cannot be shipped internationally.

Additionally, Nordstrom gift cards cannot be sold or redeemed internationally at this time.

Gifts with purchases are not available for international shipping. Other products, including beauty items, hazardous materials, furs and exotic leathers, may also have international shipping restrictions. Canadian customers will be notified to remove restricted items during checkout.

Still have questions? Click here to read more.

What else do I need to know?

Canadian orders are not eligible for:

Free returns

Merchandise exchanges

Gifts with purchase

Buy & save

Promotional codes

Gift services

Buy online, pick up in store

Nordy Club bonus points promotions

Price matching or price adjustments

To check the status of a Canadian order, you can look it up online through Borderfree.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.