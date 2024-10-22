Best Sephora gift sets in 2024 — 30 makeup, skincare & fragrance gifts from Merit, Laneige, Olaplex, Sephora Collection & more
Shop bestselling gift sets from Charlotte Tilbury, Sol de Janeiro, Fenty Beauty and more.
Those who love Christmas know this one thing to be true: It's never too early to start thinking about (and shopping for!) the holiday season — especially when it comes to the Sephora holiday gift sets. While it may seem early, Sephora just dropped dozens of its 2024 holiday beauty value sets, including its coveted Sephora Favourites and Laneige gift sets.
Sephora Collection Advent Calendar
$179 value
LANEIGE Divine Lip Duo
$39 value
Rare Beauty Mini Find Comfort Lotion & Fragrance Set
$53 value
Sol de Janeiro Hydration Celebration Body Routine
$153 value
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick & Liner Set
Over 683,000 "loves"
Gisou Honey Gloss Hydration Heroes Hair Value Set
$166 value
Summer Fridays The Holiday Lip Butter Balm Set
$98 value
Sephora Collection Premium Advent Calendar
$229 value
Sephora Favorites Precious Pouts Lip Set
$187 value
SEPHORA COLLECTION Face Mask Magic Set
$51 value
The Ordinary The Glycolic Acid Set
$26 value
Olaplex Get Your Shine On Frizz Control Hair Styling Value Set
$82 value
Merit Mini Flush Balm Cream Blush Trio Set
More than 31,000 "loves"
Sephora Collection After Advent Calendar
$106 value
Drunk Elephant Resort to This Day Kit
More than 3,000 "loves"
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Iconic Blush and Glow Kit Set
$48 value
Benefit Cosmetics Soup’d Up Beauty Bronzer, Lip & Cheek Tint, & Mascara Trio
$106 value
Rare Beauty Mini Blush and Luminize Trio
$60 value
Moroccanoil Holiday Hair Hydration Value Set
$142 value
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Glossy Posse VII Full-Size Gloss Bomb Trio
$95 value
LANEIGE Midnight Minis
More than 81,500 "loves"
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set
$47 value
amika Mini Kure Repair Shampoo & Conditioner Set
More than 41,000 "loves"
Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Bestsellers Kit
More than 183,000 "loves"
Biossance Get Glowing Hydrating Routine Kit
$161 value
Clinique Cult Classic Lip Duo
$44 value
LANEIGE Bouncy & Firm Plump, Firm & Glow Set
$77 value
Dae Social Butterfly Hairstyling Trio Value Set
$101 value
Skinfix The Barrier Bundle Hydrating + Plumping Trio
$146 value
Tatcha Dewy Skin & Lips
$161 value
Come December, many of these gift sets will have sold out, so if you want to guarantee yours, shopping early is your best bet — especially if you plan to give them as a gift.
Below, I've gathered 30 of Sephora's best-valued and most exciting holiday sets in 2024, some of which are more than $200 in value. Ready to win this year's "best gift award"? Keep reading to see what's up for grabs.
The Sephora Collection Advent Calendar contains 24 beauty and self-care goodies from the Sephora Collection, including makeup, skincare, bath products and accessories.
Soft and supple lips, anyone? This limited-edition set features a full-size Lip Glowy Balm in Candy Cane and a mini Lip Sleeping Mask in Peppermint.
This limited-edition travel-sized fragrance spray and body lotion would be a thoughtful (and well-received!) gift for any Rare Beauty fan. Both products come in the brand's uplifting Find Comfort scent.
This award-winning Brazilian Bum Bum gift set is designed to visibly tighten and firm the skin. The five-piece set includes some of Sol de Janeiro's bestselling products, including a 240 mL container of the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream.
This iconic lip duo from celeb-favourite brand Charlotte Tilbury has racked up more than 654,000 "loves" from Sephora shoppers — seriously! It includes Charlotte's bestselling Matte Revolution or K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick with a Lip Cheat Lip Liner Pencil
Good hair days, coming right up. This top-rated gift set includes a full-size lip oil and hair perfume, plus a mini-size hair oil and mask. "The fact that it includes two full sizes is just the BEST!!" writes one Sephora shopper. "Also, everything you need in your hair routine is in this set."
If you've been dying to try Summer Fridays' viral Lip Butter Balm, now's your chance. While a solo Lip Butter Balm normally retails for $33, Sephora shoppers can take home three limited-edition flavours for just $65 — that's a savings of $35!
Love the Sephora Collection, but want something a little more luxe? This limited-edition premium version of the beloved Sephora Collection advent calendar contains 24 beauty surprises, including bestselling serums, masks and cosmetic essentials.
Pucker up, buttercup. This Precious Pouts Lip Set is stocked with everything you need for a kissable pout, including fan-favourites from Rare Beauty, NARS, HUDA BEAUTY and Yves Saint Laurent.
Long year? This limited-edition set of six face masks is designed to nourish and replenish the skin — treat yourself!
One Yahoo Canada writer is obsessed with The Ordinary's Glycolic Acid, and now you can see why. This ultra-affordable gift set features a full- and travel-size Glycolic Exfoliating Toner, so you can take it with you wherever you go.
If you want something that is actually going to make a huge difference to your hair, Olaplex is the way to go. Sephora reviewers promise this limited-edition hair-styling full-size duo "makes a huge difference." The set contains the brand's famous No. 6 Bond Smoother Frizz Control Styling Hair Cream and No. 7 Bonding Frizz Reduction & Heat Protectant Hair Oil.
We love Merit. You love Merit; heck, even Martha Stewart loves Merit. Treat yourself (or someone very lucky) to this limited-edition set of three mini Flush Balm Cheek Colors in Mood, Stockholm and Bespoke.
We've all heard about advent calendars, but what about post-holiday, "After Advent" calendars? This fun gift set from Sephora is for those weird in-between days between Christmas and New Year's Eve. The mini set includes two Sephora Collection masks, nail polish, mascara and more.
Vacation or no vacation, get that post-holiday glow with Drunk Elephant's Resort to This kit. The set includes everything you need in a complete a.m. routine (including a full-size Protini Cream!) for brighter-, firmer-, healthier-looking skin—at any latitude.
This travel-sized duo features Charlotte Tilbury's universally-flattering Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand and the award-winning Beauty Light Wand.
Seriously, how adorable is this gift set from Benefit Cosmetics? Just in time for soup season, take home the Soup'd Up three-piece set and try out the brand's bestselling Hoola Full-Size Matte Bronzer, Benetint Full-Size Rose-Tinted Lip And Cheek Stain and BADgal BANG! Mini Mascara.
This limited-edition set from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty is guaranteed to be on everyone's wishlist this holiday season. The liquid blush and luminizer trio is long-wear and vegan-friendly.
It's almost impossible to have a bad hair day with Moroccanoil. This holiday season, hit the party scene with your best hair ever, courtesy of four Moroccanoil bestsellers — including a full-size All in One Leave-in Conditioner!
If it's good enough for Rihanna, it's good enough for us. Sephora reviewers "absolutely love" this three-piece lipgloss set from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. The "shades are all flattering," promises one happy shopper.
This must-have kit from Laneige includes five of the brand's iconic lip sleeping masks: Berry, Gummy Bear, Peached Iced Tea, Mango and Watermelon Pop. Gift it all in one go, or pass them out as cute little stocking stuffers or just-because gifts.
This must-try trio from Sol de Janeiro has already racked up more than 550,000 loves (!!!) from Sephora fans. It includes the brand's iconic Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Brazilian 4 Play Shower Cream-Gel and Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist.
If your hair could use some love, then this nourishing foursome from Amika is just the thing. It features a trial-size shampoo, conditioner, mask, and primer to repair your hair.
Stocked with Glow Recipe bestsellers like the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops and Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream, this six-piece kit is the perfect size for travel.
If you've ever wondered if Biossance is worth it, now's your chance to try it for yourself — for less! Valued at a whopping $161, this three-piece kit includes the brand's bestselling products, all of which are formulated with Squalane. New to Squalane? It's a weightless, hydrating and high-performing oil, sustainably sourced from sugarcane
Clinique's Black Honey balm-gloss went viral this year and for a good reason. If you don't want to dive right in with the full-size $34 lipstick, this mini Black Honey (and mini Pink Honey!) is a great alternative.
This limited-edition set from Laneige includes a full-size Bouncy & Firm Eye Sleeping Mask and two deluxe sizes for face and lip. Reviewers call it an "excellent" bundle that's "perfect" for travel.
Between Dae's dry shampoo and styling cream, we are big fans of the brand here at Yahoo Canada. Try Dae's best viral products out for yourself with this three-piece value set.
Beloved by Sephora shoppers (it has a 4.9-star rating!), this three-piece bundle from Skinfix is the bee's knees for skincare lovers. The set includes barrier-nourishing essentials formulated to refresh, visibly plump, and intensely hydrate your skin.
Tatcha is reportedly a brand favourite of Meghan Markle, and ahead of the holidays, you can try it for yourself — for less! This bestselling trio includes The Rice Wash, The Dewy Skin Cream and The Kissu Lip Mask, all of which are designed to replenish your skin.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.