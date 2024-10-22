Best Sephora gift sets in 2024 — 30 makeup, skincare & fragrance gifts from Merit, Laneige, Olaplex, Sephora Collection & more

Those who love Christmas know this one thing to be true: It's never too early to start thinking about (and shopping for!) the holiday season — especially when it comes to the Sephora holiday gift sets. While it may seem early, Sephora just dropped dozens of its 2024 holiday beauty value sets, including its coveted Sephora Favourites and Laneige gift sets.

Come December, many of these gift sets will have sold out, so if you want to guarantee yours, shopping early is your best bet — especially if you plan to give them as a gift.

Below, I've gathered 30 of Sephora's best-valued and most exciting holiday sets in 2024, some of which are more than $200 in value. Ready to win this year's "best gift award"? Keep reading to see what's up for grabs.

Sephora Sol de Janeiro Hydration Celebration Body Routine $153 value This award-winning Brazilian Bum Bum gift set is designed to visibly tighten and firm the skin. The five-piece set includes some of Sol de Janeiro's bestselling products, including a 240 mL container of the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. $92 at Sephora

Sephora Gisou Honey Gloss Hydration Heroes Hair Value Set $166 value Good hair days, coming right up. This top-rated gift set includes a full-size lip oil and hair perfume, plus a mini-size hair oil and mask. "The fact that it includes two full sizes is just the BEST!!" writes one Sephora shopper. "Also, everything you need in your hair routine is in this set." $119 at Sephora

Sephora Sephora Collection Premium Advent Calendar $229 value Love the Sephora Collection, but want something a little more luxe? This limited-edition premium version of the beloved Sephora Collection advent calendar contains 24 beauty surprises, including bestselling serums, masks and cosmetic essentials. $119 at Sephora

Sephora Olaplex Get Your Shine On Frizz Control Hair Styling Value Set $82 value If you want something that is actually going to make a huge difference to your hair, Olaplex is the way to go. Sephora reviewers promise this limited-edition hair-styling full-size duo "makes a huge difference." The set contains the brand's famous No. 6 Bond Smoother Frizz Control Styling Hair Cream and No. 7 Bonding Frizz Reduction & Heat Protectant Hair Oil. $57 at Sephora

Sephora Moroccanoil Holiday Hair Hydration Value Set $142 value It's almost impossible to have a bad hair day with Moroccanoil. This holiday season, hit the party scene with your best hair ever, courtesy of four Moroccanoil bestsellers — including a full-size All in One Leave-in Conditioner! $95 at Sephora

Sephora Biossance Get Glowing Hydrating Routine Kit $161 value If you've ever wondered if Biossance is worth it, now's your chance to try it for yourself — for less! Valued at a whopping $161, this three-piece kit includes the brand's bestselling products, all of which are formulated with Squalane. New to Squalane? It's a weightless, hydrating and high-performing oil, sustainably sourced from sugarcane $88 at Sephora

