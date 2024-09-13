Nordstrom shoppers say this 'stretchy and soft' blazer can be 'dressed up or down' — and it's under $115

This "oversized" Nordstrom blazer is a fall must-have — shoppers call it "stretchy and soft." (Photos via Nordstrom)

As the weather gets cooler, blazers quickly become a go-to staple in my wardrobe. They make virtually every outfit look instantly more stylish and put together. Plus, they act as an extra layer of warmth instead of a jacket in these transitional months.

When shopping for a blazer, versatility is key. I want a style that I can wear to work and keep on for post-work drinks with the girls without a second thought. This is where this relaxed blazer from Nordstrom comes in.

From its oversized silhouette to its relaxed construction, the styling opportunities are endless with this one-button blazer by Open Edit. Not to mention, the price is right, retailing for under $115.

Relaxed Fit Blazer $113CAD/$80USD at Nordstrom

The details

The Open Edit Relaxed Fit Blazer is fully lined and features a single front-button closure, notched lapels and front flap pockets, resulting in an effortlessly cool look.

Along with its loose-fitting silhouette, it also has a back vent, so you can move around as much as you please without restriction.

Made from 62 per cent REPREVE, a recycled polyester made from post-consumer plastic bottles, as well as rayon and spandex, it’s washing machine and dryer friendly! As most of the blazers in my closet are dry-clean only—this is a huge selling point for me.

Relaxed Fit Blazer $113CAD/$80USD at Nordstrom

What shoppers are saying

With an overall rating of 3.7 stars, most customers seem to be pleased with their purchase. Others note some potential cons to be aware of.

One shopper shared that the blazer "has a classic fit" while also mentioning, "You can dress it up or down!"

Another review said that the blazer is the "most comfortable" that they own, gushing that it's both "stretchy and soft."

One customer criticized it because it felt like she was wearing her "dad's jacket" due to its boxy construction.

A recurring comment from buyers is that the blazer fits quite oversized and has prominent shoulder pads — it all comes down to fit preference.

Shop more colours

Relaxed Fit Blazer - Grey Chia $113CAD/$80USD at Nordstrom

Relaxed Fit Blazer - Red Fiery $113CAD/$80USD at Nordstrom

Relaxed Fit Blazer - Navy $113CAD/$80USD at Nordstrom

The verdict

The relaxed structure of this Nordstrom blazer provides easy and versatile wearability on an otherwise "professional" garment. I'd style it with a pair of straight-leg jeans and booties to elevate a casual fall outfit.

If you're in the market for a blazer you can wear from day to night, you have no shortage of colours to choose from. However, if you prefer a more tailored silhouette, the hunt may not be over yet.

How to shop Nordstrom in Canada: Do I have to pay for shipping?

Potentially — it depends on how much you spend. Free shipping to Canada is available with standard shipping on any qualifying purchase of $135 CAD or more before tax. If you want express shipping, you'll have to pay $25 on purchases of $135 or more (pre-tax).

Shipping costs and any applicable duties and taxes will be calculated and guaranteed by Borderfree, a global e-commerce provider, based on the items you are purchasing and your selected shipping method.

One more thing: When you place an international (Canadian) order, your transaction will be with Borderfree, but you can still access Nordstrom's customer service.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

