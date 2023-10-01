This 'cozy' Nordstrom shirt jacket is under $50 — here's why we're obsessed
Executing fall layering has never been easier.
It's fall — which means it's shacket season.
Worn over top of a tee or light sweater, shackets (a.k.a. shirt jackets) add dimension to any outfit and provide extra warmth — and we love the Thread & Supply Faux Shearling Shacket from Nordstrom.
This affordable faux shearling shacket gives you that comfy, lived-in look that's ever-so-popular when fall comes around, and according to Nordstrom shoppers, it's "cozy" too.
Read on to find out all the details about this cute fall jacket.
Thread & Supply Faux Shearling Shacket
The details
A shacket is a practical outerwear layer that looks as good buttoned up as it does unbuttoned with a shirt or sweater underneath — and it'll keep you warm from the cool autumn breeze.
This relaxed jacket is fully lined and fits slightly oversized to add to its laid-back style.
Available in sizes XS (00) through XL (14), it comes in two colours: Taupe and olive green, which are sure to match your seasonal wardrobe.
Thread & Supply Faux Shearling Shacket
What people are saying
Since the Faux Shearling Shacket is a new Nordstrom arrival, there aren't many reviews — but shoppers who have reviewed it say it's a "cozy" pick for fall.
Thread & Supply Faux Shearling Shacket
The verdict
Although the Thread & Supply Faux Shearling Shacket hasn't yet racked up too much customer feedback, there are several similar Thread & Supply styles with excellent reviews.
If you're looking for a stylish fall layering piece to supplement heavier coats, this might be what you're missing.
As the days get shorter and the weather cools down, we have a feeling this will sell fast — especially at this price! So if you're looking to shop, we suggest adding to your cart ASAP.
