This 'cozy' Nordstrom shirt jacket is under $50 — here's why we're obsessed

The Nordstrom Thread & Supply Faux Shearling Shacket is perfect for fall.

It's fall — which means it's shacket season.

Worn over top of a tee or light sweater, shackets (a.k.a. shirt jackets) add dimension to any outfit and provide extra warmth — and we love the Thread & Supply Faux Shearling Shacket from Nordstrom.

This affordable faux shearling shacket gives you that comfy, lived-in look that's ever-so-popular when fall comes around, and according to Nordstrom shoppers, it's "cozy" too.

Read on to find out all the details about this cute fall jacket.

If you were all over the teddy coat trend when it started, why stop now when you could have this faux shearling number?

$49 at Nordstrom

The details

A shacket is a practical outerwear layer that looks as good buttoned up as it does unbuttoned with a shirt or sweater underneath — and it'll keep you warm from the cool autumn breeze.

This relaxed jacket is fully lined and fits slightly oversized to add to its laid-back style.

Available in sizes XS (00) through XL (14), it comes in two colours: Taupe and olive green, which are sure to match your seasonal wardrobe.

If you've been on the hunt for the perfect in-between weather layer, you've come to the right place.

$49 at Nordstrom

What people are saying

Since the Faux Shearling Shacket is a new Nordstrom arrival, there aren't many reviews — but shoppers who have reviewed it say it's a "cozy" pick for fall.

Simply unbutton your faux shearling shacket when you get a little toasty in the sun.

$49 at Nordstrom

The verdict

Although the Thread & Supply Faux Shearling Shacket hasn't yet racked up too much customer feedback, there are several similar Thread & Supply styles with excellent reviews.

If you're looking for a stylish fall layering piece to supplement heavier coats, this might be what you're missing.

As the days get shorter and the weather cools down, we have a feeling this will sell fast — especially at this price! So if you're looking to shop, we suggest adding to your cart ASAP.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.