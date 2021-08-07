DEAL ALERT:

These 'quality' Lululemon leggings are perfect for summer — and they're on sale

Lululemon just added a ton of new items to their We Made Too Much page.

Nordstrom shoppers agree that this $43 wireless bra is worth the hype: 'Fits like a glove'

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping Editor
·3 min read

Nordstrom shoppers are loving the Wacoal How Perfect No-Wire Contour Bra.
Though the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is winding down (it officially ends tomorrow night!),we’re still scouring the site for the many hidden gems that are still miraculously in stock.

While there are still plenty of beauty and home goods to choose from, it’s the fashion finds that are really worth getting excited about. Even the basics are worth stocking up on at the current Anniversary Sale prices, like the Wacoal How Perfect No-Wire Contour Bra.

Normally retailing for $65, this wireless everyday bra is just $43 right now.

Wacoal How Perfect No-Wire Contour Bra

Wacoal How Perfect No-Wire Contour Bra. Image via Nordstrom.
The details

Made from an ultrasoft brushed fabric, this comfortable bra uses stretch foam-lined cups for a look that smoothes and shapes without any wires. The Wacoal How Perfect No-Wire Contour Bra also has a deep plunging neckline, so you can pair it with virtually any item in your wardrobe.

This bra comes in sizes 30B to 38D, with a wide range of band and cup sizes to fit different body types. It also comes in two neutral shades: a fresh dusty rose and deep navy blue.

‘Stop what you're doing and purchase this bra!’

Nordstrom customers are raving about this everyday bra from Wacoal, which has earned a 4.3-star rating from more than 1,000 customer reviews.

“Stop what you're doing and purchase this bra!” one reviewer said. “It is so comfortable that I could sleep in it, yet it still gives shape so it's not just a comfy T-shirt bra. I can also wear it under work clothes. The best part was that I simply ordered my size online and it fits like a glove. I will be ordering another one soon.”

Wacoal How Perfect No-Wire Contour Bra in Rose Dust. Image via Nordstrom.
Others have echoed that sentiment, noting that the bra does run true to size and provides a comfortable fit.

“I needed a sleek bra that didn't show under T-shirts and bodysuits and had adequate cup support with enough padding on the cups. This one delivered - the size is a solid 34B, the lines are smooth, the cover works under body conscious clothing.”

ALSO SEE: These 'amazingly soft' joggers are still in stock at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — but not for long

Some shoppers have found that this bra’s band initially feels tight, so if that’s something you’re looking to avoid, you may want to size up for a more comfortable fit.

“Very soft material and I love the perfect brown colour. The bra fits true to size for me. I will say by the end of the day, the sides were digging into my skin a bit. So if you are unsure you may want to size up one so that the fit is more comfortable,” recommends one shopper.

Verdict

If you’ve been on the hunt for a comfortable, wireless bra that can be worn just about every day, the Wacoal How Perfect No-Wire Contour Bra is a top choice among shoppers. And at its current Anniversary Sale price, you may just want to stock up on multiples.

