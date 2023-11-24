Northern Reflections Black Friday has 50% off almost everything — 13 things I’ll be adding to my cart
Sizes are already flying off the shelves for some of these best-sellers.
The wait is over — Black Friday deals are on and Northern Reflections has some of our best picks for winter wardrobes. More than 500 styles are now 50 per cent off — and adorable PJ sets and fall favourites are up to 60% off.
If you want to get your sizes before they fly off the shelves, shop the best Black Friday deals from Northern Reflections below.
Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater
A classic cable knit sweater is a winter staple. This sweater has a higher cotton percentage designed to fit slightly relaxed with extra room around the bust.
It comes in white, black and a bright red.
Exploded Plaid Boucle Scarf
This soft, chunky scarf is a must-have this winter. Its classic plaid print paired with the fun fringe is bound to go with every cozy outfit.
The scarf is 72 inches long and 14 inches wide.
Johnny Collar Sweater with Buttons
Made from 100 per cent cotton, this sweater promises to softly shape the body
This sweater is available in 4 colours.
Boucle Chunky Wrap Jacket
The timeless wrap silhouette on this jacket makes it perfect for any occasion. It also features a chunky hood and front slit pockets for extra coziness.
The jacket is made with a cobalt blue bouclé fabric.
Flared Plaid Pant
For a trendy yet classic look, check out this limited edition pant with an elastic waistband. The pull-on style makes them the perfect choice for a comfortable outfit.
They're made in Canada.
Chevron Quilt Winter Jacket
This flattering winter jacket is water and wind resistance for maximum protection on chilly days. It has an easy-pull zipper and a fluffy faux fur-lined hood for a classy look.
It's available in sizes from M to XL.
Pearl Detail Hat
Pearls go with everything, and so will this cozy chunky hat! Its faux fur pom adds a touch of playfulness to the classic style.
The pom is faux fur.
Wide Leg Lounge Pant and Cropped Crewneck Sweatshirt
Whether you're working from home or going for a cozy lounge look, this matching set is the perfect choice. The buttery-soft pants have an elastic waistband for extra comfort, while the sweatshirt was designed for an oversized, boxy fit.
It comes in Oatmeal Tan and Grey colours.
Pair it with the Wide Leg Lounge Pant.
Bright Stripes Crewneck Sweater
This vibrant crewneck features a long puff sleeve in a slightly fitted style. Its turquoise, blue and orange pop colours will make it stand out from classic winter neutrals.
It falls just above the hip.
Snap Fleece Jacket
This comfortable fleece is the perfect layering piece. It works as cozy cover up at home, or for extra warmth under a jacket. It's designed to fall at the hip and has a boxy shape.
It comes in red, black, blue and white.
Petite Red Plaid Shacket
An iconic fall-to-winter transition item, this plaid shacket has a relaxed fit and functional front buttons. This style is tailored for petite frames and is fitted in the shoulders with more room around the bust.
It's tailored for petite frames.
Ribbed Mockneck Sweater
This sweater is made from 100 per cent organic cotton and features adorable gold details on the sleeve. It's a chic, comfortable choice for the winter season.
The sweater comes in black and 4 fun colours.
Windowpane Pyjama Set
Cozy up at home with this adorable PJ set made from 100 per cent cotton flannel. This set promises to suit all body shapes with its relaxed fit and elastic waistband.
It's available in sizes from XS to XXL.
