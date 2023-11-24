Advertisement
Northern Reflections Black Friday has 50% off almost everything — 13 things I’ll be adding to my cart

Sizes are already flying off the shelves for some of these best-sellers.

The wait is over — Black Friday deals are on and Northern Reflections has some of our best picks for winter wardrobes. More than 500 styles are now 50 per cent off — and adorable PJ sets and fall favourites are up to 60% off.

If you want to get your sizes before they fly off the shelves, shop the best Black Friday deals from Northern Reflections below.

Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater

A classic cable knit sweater is a winter staple. This sweater has a higher cotton percentage designed to fit slightly relaxed with extra room around the bust.

Northern Reflections

Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater

$40$80Save $40

It comes in white, black and a bright red. 

$40 at Northern Reflections

Exploded Plaid Boucle Scarf

This soft, chunky scarf is a must-have this winter. Its classic plaid print paired with the fun fringe is bound to go with every cozy outfit.

Northern Reflections

Exploded Plaid Boucle Scarf

$22$45Save $23

The scarf is 72 inches long and 14 inches wide. 

$22 at Northern Reflections

Johnny Collar Sweater with Buttons

Made from 100 per cent cotton, this sweater promises to softly shape the body

Northern Reflections

Johnny Collar Sweater with Buttons

$27$55Save $28

This sweater is available in 4 colours. 

$27 at Northern Reflections

Boucle Chunky Wrap Jacket

The timeless wrap silhouette on this jacket makes it perfect for any occasion. It also features a chunky hood and front slit pockets for extra coziness.

Northern Reflections

Boucle Chunky Wrap Jacket

$80$200Save $120

The jacket is made with a cobalt blue bouclé fabric.

$80 at Northern Reflections

Flared Plaid Pant

For a trendy yet classic look, check out this limited edition pant with an elastic waistband. The pull-on style makes them the perfect choice for a comfortable outfit.

Northern Reflections

Flared Plaid Pant

$40$80Save $40

They're made in Canada. 

$40 at Northern Reflections

Chevron Quilt Winter Jacket

This flattering winter jacket is water and wind resistance for maximum protection on chilly days. It has an easy-pull zipper and a fluffy faux fur-lined hood for a classy look.

Northern Reflections

Chevron Quilt Winter Jacket

$135$270Save $135

It's available in sizes from M to XL. 

$135 at Northern Reflections

Pearl Detail Hat

Pearls go with everything, and so will this cozy chunky hat! Its faux fur pom adds a touch of playfulness to the classic style.

Northern Reflections

Pearl Detail Hat

$15$30Save $15

The pom is faux fur. 

$15 at Northern Reflections

Wide Leg Lounge Pant and Cropped Crewneck Sweatshirt

Whether you're working from home or going for a cozy lounge look, this matching set is the perfect choice. The buttery-soft pants have an elastic waistband for extra comfort, while the sweatshirt was designed for an oversized, boxy fit.

Northern Reflections

Wide Leg Lounge Pant

$35$70Save $35

It comes in Oatmeal Tan and Grey colours. 

$35 at Northern Reflections
Northern Reflections

Cropped Crewneck Sweatshirt

$35$70Save $35

Pair it with the Wide Leg Lounge Pant.

$35 at Northern Reflections

Bright Stripes Crewneck Sweater

This vibrant crewneck features a long puff sleeve in a slightly fitted style. Its turquoise, blue and orange pop colours will make it stand out from classic winter neutrals.

Northern Reflections

Bright Stripes Crewneck Sweater

$40$80Save $40

It falls just above the hip.

$40 at Northern Reflections

Snap Fleece Jacket

This comfortable fleece is the perfect layering piece. It works as cozy cover up at home, or for extra warmth under a jacket. It's designed to fall at the hip and has a boxy shape.

Northern Reflections

Snap Fleece Jacket

$40$80Save $40

It comes in red, black, blue and white.

$40 at Northern Reflections

Petite Red Plaid Shacket

An iconic fall-to-winter transition item, this plaid shacket has a relaxed fit and functional front buttons. This style is tailored for petite frames and is fitted in the shoulders with more room around the bust.

Northern Reflections

Petite Red Plaid Shacket

$60$120Save $60

It's tailored for petite frames. 

$60 at Northern Reflections

Ribbed Mockneck Sweater

This sweater is made from 100 per cent organic cotton and features adorable gold details on the sleeve. It's a chic, comfortable choice for the winter season.

Northern Reflections

Ribbed Mockneck Sweater

$27$55Save $28

The sweater comes in black and 4 fun colours.

$27 at Northern Reflections

Windowpane Pyjama Set

Cozy up at home with this adorable PJ set made from 100 per cent cotton flannel. This set promises to suit all body shapes with its relaxed fit and elastic waistband.

Northern Reflections

Windowpane Pyjama Set

$24$60Save $36

It's available in sizes from XS to XXL.

$24 at Northern Reflections

