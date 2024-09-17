Now open in Kansas City: A pizza place, a shuffleboard bar and a new taco chain

Three restaurant concepts have opened Kansas City locations this month:

▪ Larks, a shuffleboard-themed bar, opened Sept. 6 at 1527 W. Ninth St., on the ground floor of the West Bottoms Flats. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday.

The food menu features a variety of quesadillas including birria and buffalo chicken queso, a hot honey pepperoni flatbread and a sweet Thai chili shrimp taco, among other options.

The bar has 10 shuffleboard lanes — six inside and four outside on the patio. League nights are Tuesday (you can still sign up for the fall season at larkskansascity.com).

▪ Chuck E. Cheese is now open at 8809 State Line Road. The space was previously home to Peter Piper Pizza, which is also owned by Chuck E. Cheese parent company CEC Entertainment.

In addition to the pizza, the State Line location boasts new games, a large-format video wall and a trampoline zone.

▪ Tako Tako is now open in a former T. Loft at 8025 State Line Road.

Owners Richard Torres Jr., Kay Almanza and Michael Kimbell plan to open 10 Tako Takos between Kansas City and Lawrence in the coming years, they said. The menu features Sonoran-style tacos, as well as tostadas, burritos and quesadillas.