Now that's cool: Buy a new book, get a used one for free at Ferguson Books in North Dakota

Independent bookstores are the heartbeats of their communities. They provide culture and community, generate local jobs and sales tax revenue, promote literacy and education, champion and center diverse and new authors, connect readers to books in a personal and authentic way, and actively support the right to read and access to books in their communities.

Each week we profile an independent bookstore, sharing what makes each one special and getting their expert and unique book recommendations.

This week we have Ferguson Books & More! in West Fargo and Bismarck, North Dakota!

What’s your store’s story?

We were founded by husband and wife team Dane and Elizabeth Ferguson in 2010 when our hometown was losing all of its major book retailers and chains. We are a general interest new and used bookseller, founded on the principles of service and value.

What makes your independent bookstore unique?

Married couple Dane and Elizabeth Ferguson operate Ferguson Books & More, an independent bookstore in West Fargo, North Dakota.

We are part of each community we serve, donating to many different causes especially children’s literacy, home placement and special needs. We run clearance sales to help fundraise for those causes. Our mix of used and new titles offers the customer a special browsing experience that others don't provide. And when you purchase any new title, you receive a used one absolutely free!

Why is shopping at local, independent bookstores important?

It. Keeps. Your. Dollars. LOCAL! Percentage wise your dollars can impact the folks in your cities and communities by leaps and bounds. They provide character, personality, safe areas, and the third space we all need in our lives. The heart of every community is our main streets.

What are some of your store's events, programs, or partnerships coming up this quarter that you would like to share?

Independent Bookstore Day (April 27!) is right around the corner, so we are always excited to circle that date on the calendar every year. This year’s Indie Bookstore Day plans include a children’s story time as well as author signings at both Ferguson Books locations.

Check out these book recommendations from owner Dane Ferguson:

"Happy Place" by Emily Henry

"Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids about Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not!" by Robert T. Kiyosaki

"Black Bear Lake" by Leslie Liautaud

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ferguson Books in North Dakota: Go inside the independent bookstore